Bulls’ Patrick Williams says expectations are exciting as he enters pivotal third season

Patrick Williams was still half asleep every time DeMar DeRozan showed up in the early summer hours to pick him up for their workouts.

That haze left him uncertain of what time it was when the 13-year veteran arrived every morning. One irrefutable fact was that those summer runs started at 5 a.m. and not a minute after. Williams’ regimented schedule was the result of signing up for DeRozan’s summer workout plan in an effort to take the third-year step that can make or break a player’s career.

After playing just 17 games last year — missing five months after tearing ligaments in his left wrist five games into the season — whether Williams feels pressure or not, it’s there.

“It’s exciting to have people in your corner,” Williams said. “To have people that have your back and want to see you do well.”

DeRozan is one of those people for Williams and his summer workouts reflected just how highly he thinks of the third-year power forward. He didn’t shy away from the expectations he has for Williams, telling him exactly how important this summer would be for him.

His goal wasn’t to put pressure on the young forward, but he wanted to be transparent about the growth that’s needed from year two to three.

Williams didn’t disclose DeRozan’s exact program but said it was grueling and included afternoon sessions that followed their morning routine.

DeRozan’s role as a mentor is one that he values and one that coach Billy Donovan deems a necessity in cultivating his young player’s talent, specifically Williams. That vital leap Williams needs to take this year that will contribute to the Bulls' front office making good on their promise of continuity translating to wins will be impacted by this team’s veteran leadership according to Donovan.

What Donovan wants to see from Williams is aggressiveness. The pass-first mentality that Williams has utilized since being drafted fourth overall in 2020 needs to transition into attacking his spots. How that happens is a combination of work and the go-ahead from his veteran teammates to play his game.

“The encouragement by our guys for him to be more aggressive is the place where it needs to start,” Donovan said.

That encouragement Donovan referenced was abundant during the team’s media day Monday afternoon at the United Center. The biggest challenge for Williams will be translating that encouragement into action, and understanding how to create advantages for his team.

Williams’ summer with DeRozan in Los Angeles was just as much about the mental aspect of his game as the physical. One of the biggest takeaways from his time on the court with DeRozan was how the five-time All-Star prepares.

His only ask of Williams was that he pass that same desire to mentor young players on down the line.

Williams made his deposits this offseason beyond the time he spent with DeRozan. He also spent time working out with Zach Lavine’s personal trainer. But determining whether Williams is developing into the player the Bulls need will come down to that work translating into on-court production.

“I look at every year as a make or break year,” Williams said. “I looked at my rookie year that way, second year and this year is the exact same way.”