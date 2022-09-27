The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Alex Caruso’s Bulls uniform number is too popular to change

Caruso wanted to honor the late Bill Russell, who died in July, by no longer wearing No. 6. But the NBA said no because his Bulls uniform sold too well.

By  Joe Cowley
 Updated  
Bulls guard Alex Caruso brings the ball up in a game last season.

Bulls guard Alex Caruso wanted to stop wearing No. 6 to honor the late Bill Russell. The NBA said no because Caruso’s jersey sold well.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Alex Caruso did his research in trying to change his No. 6 jersey last month, but found out there were roadblocks.

Following the death of NBA legend Bill Russell in July, the NBA announced that the Hall of Famer’s No. 6 would be permanently retired. Players currently wearing that number were grandfathered in, but Caruso wanted to honor Russell by making the switch.

One problem … make that 75 of them.

Related

“The NBA told me I couldn’t because I was in the top 75 of jersey sales. So that’s like a rule, which, shout-out to me,” Caruso said smirking and pretending to pat himself on the back. “No, I looked into it and obviously want to do nothing but honor him and his legacy and what he stood for. He’s one of the pioneers, a racial advocate for the game of basketball in general and just an all-around great person.

“Probably next year I’ll look into getting another number.’’

All players in the NBA will wear a No. 6 patch on their uniforms next season. Caruso will be the last player in franchise history to wear No. 6 for the Bulls.

The Latest
Nearly 200 unionized Southwest Airlines flight attendants lined Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Chicago
Southwest flight attendants protest at Midway
Nearly 200 people lined Cicero Avenue, holding signs and chanting. They say the company is putting profit ahead of its employees. Flight attendants at United Airlines also planned to protest at O’Hare Airport later in the day.
By Manny Ramos
 
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) warms up during the team’s three-day minicamp in the offseason.
Bears
Bears put WR Byron Pringle on IR after injuring calf against Texans
Pringle, one of the team’s most prominent free-agent acquisitions, will miss at least four games.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine said his knee is just fine.
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine is confident that his knee won’t hold him back
LaVine said his knee surgery was a minor cleanup and have been no issues since.
By Joe Cowley
 
A general view of the United Center.
Sports Media
Revamped NBA app offers fans more viewing options
Alternate streams, including additional camera angles and betting-focused streams, will also be part of the app’s viewing offerings.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
St. Ignatius’ Richard Barron (23) drives toward the basket against Sacred Heart-Griffin.
High School Basketball
Checking in on the top uncommitted seniors
Here is a look at a few top uncommitted prospects in Illinois and where they stand with their recruitments.
By Joe Henricksen
 