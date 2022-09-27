Alex Caruso’s Bulls uniform number is too popular to change
Caruso wanted to honor the late Bill Russell, who died in July, by no longer wearing No. 6. But the NBA said no because his Bulls uniform sold too well.
Alex Caruso did his research in trying to change his No. 6 jersey last month, but found out there were roadblocks.
Following the death of NBA legend Bill Russell in July, the NBA announced that the Hall of Famer’s No. 6 would be permanently retired. Players currently wearing that number were grandfathered in, but Caruso wanted to honor Russell by making the switch.
One problem … make that 75 of them.
“The NBA told me I couldn’t because I was in the top 75 of jersey sales. So that’s like a rule, which, shout-out to me,” Caruso said smirking and pretending to pat himself on the back. “No, I looked into it and obviously want to do nothing but honor him and his legacy and what he stood for. He’s one of the pioneers, a racial advocate for the game of basketball in general and just an all-around great person.
“Probably next year I’ll look into getting another number.’’
All players in the NBA will wear a No. 6 patch on their uniforms next season. Caruso will be the last player in franchise history to wear No. 6 for the Bulls.