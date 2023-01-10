The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Thanks to remaining schedule, recent play, Bulls upbeat at halfway mark

On paper, the Bulls have the easiest remaining schedule left in the NBA. They’ve seen roles defined, survived some in-fighting, and now have a second half of the season to reach expectations.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Thanks to remaining schedule, recent play, Bulls upbeat at halfway mark
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is confident his team will continue to improve during the second half of the season.

“[We’re] at the halfway mark and we’ve made great strides the last few weeks. I feel we’re going to continue to build on that and up our confidence,” the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan said.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The headphones were in his ears, the dental floss pick was actively going between his teeth as he listened to the question.

For a guy that had been dealing with an ailing quadriceps the last few weeks, DeMar DeRozan appeared to not have a care in the world.

Not exactly the normal body language for an NBA All-Star on an underachieving team at the halfway point of the season.

Then again, DeRozan’s a student of the game.

He knows what this Bulls roster has done so far in big-game moments, he’s well aware of what’s left in front of them.

And frankly at that moment on Monday night, healthy gums and mouth hygiene might have been a more daunting task.

“We’ve been coming together offensively and defensively, communicating, challenging each other, holding each other accountable,’’ DeRozan said of the first-half journey. “[We’re] at the halfway mark and we’ve made great strides the last few weeks. I feel we’re going to continue to build on that and up our confidence. We’re showing we can compete with all the top teams in the league and that’s a plus we’ve got to use going into this next half of the season. Turn it up and take advantage of everything we’ve learned from these first 41 games.’’

Which means taking advantage of the easiest schedule in the NBA.

With 41 games left, the remaining teams on the Bulls’ schedule have a combined .480 winning percentage, which was 30th in the league. To put that in perspective, the Los Angeles Clippers have the toughest remaining schedule, facing teams with a combined .524 winning percentage.

Even better news for DeRozan and his teammates is teams like Philadelphia, Miami, New York and Atlanta — all teams that the Bulls will have to jump if they want a first-round home playoff series — are in the top eight in toughest remaining schedules.

The Bulls have taken the punch on the nose, withstood the 8-count, and now are actually playing consistent basketball.

It took some embarrassing losses, some hurt feelings in a halftime locker room “meeting,’’ and the realization that Lonzo Ball playing this season is more bonus rather than likely, but here the Bulls are.  

“We struggled so much early on,’’ DeRozan said. “We felt the frustration and let downs and went through almost every negative emotion the first half of the season. Lately channeling everything we went through to the positive, and that’s the team you’ve been seeing over these last 10 games and I think the next 10 we know what it takes to close out games, how to come together, win games, guys understanding what role is needed on an everyday basis and with that we can’t do nothing but continue to build.

“Over the last 10, 12 games we’ve been playing up to that standard.’’

A 12-game standard that very well could have changed the trajectory of the season in the mind of the front office.

Even when the Bulls were struggling with consistency in November and December, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was very limited in what he could actually do with this roster.

Blowing it up was fan overreaction rather than reality.

What could become reality as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches is looking to add some depth, especially in the shooting department.

Either way, it’s now a roster of players that feel good about what’s in front of them.

“I think we’ve caught our rhythm and stride,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “We’re understanding players’ roles and what we’re doing out there and how to compete and how to win games, especially after these last 10 [games].’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine sees his effort to play hero vs. Celtics fall short
Not-so-free throws for Zach LaVine: Bulls guard looks for respect
Relationship between Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan remains strained but workable
Bulls put together another strong offensive performance for third straight win
Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star campaign makes a stop in Chicago
Buyers or sellers? Bulls’ Zach LaVine has his opinion after a big victory
The Latest
A plane made an emergency landing Jan. 10, 2023 in Bolingbrook.
Suburban Chicago
Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook
Just before 2 p.m., the plane’s engine failed and it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, authorities said. No one was hurt, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after the accidental shooting last fall and his more recent hospitalization for a low blood count. “I wouldn’t treat my friends that way,” he said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Deerfield’s Jacob Cohn, left, works around the defense of Prosser’s Jaelen Spearman.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
merlin_109310031.jpg
Bears
Poles ready to play ‘Let’s make a deal’ with No. 1 pick
The first-year GM wasn’t thrilled with the circumstances that got the 3-14 Bears the top pick in the 2023 draft. But he’ll get over that — and look for quarterback-needy teams like the Colts willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get the quarterback they want.
By Mark Potash
 
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.
Red Stars
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City NWSL team
Mahomes joins a list of current and former NFL players who have a stake in the women’s professional soccer league, including Bears guard Michael Schofield who is part of the Red Stars ownership group.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 