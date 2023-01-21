Polling Place: Should the Bulls stand pat or blow it up before the NBA trade deadline?

The Bulls are a perfect 10. Sorry, make that an imperfect 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

We can all agree that this 21-24 season has been deeply disappointing and that a roster built around Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic — and missing Lonzo Ball for what seems like forever — just isn’t bearing fruit. But a harder topic is what the Bulls should do about it.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked what the Bulls’ philosophy should be with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. Should they stick with what they have? Trade one of their All-Stars? Blow the whole thing up and start over?

“Blow it up,” @WSox14 commented.

“Whatever appears to be best for the Bulls,” @JeffJoe049 wrote, “[chairman Jerry] Reinsdorf will do the opposite.”

We also asked whether or not Billy Donovan is the coach the Bulls need. Last, we asked for your weekend upset pick in the NFL: Jaguars, Giants, Bengals or Cowboys?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What should the Bulls’ philosophy be heading toward the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: What should the Bulls' philosophy be heading toward the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 19, 2023

Upshot: Maybe if Ball were healthy, things would look different enough that no one would even be thinking about moving a big piece. As it is, the Bulls have to see what’s out there for Vucevic, for DeRozan, even for LaVine and his new max contract. Oh, and for anyone else in whom there’s any interest. Does front-office honcho Arturas Karnisovas have the stomach for admitting defeat?

Poll No. 2: Is Billy Donovan the right coach for the Bulls?

Q2: Is Billy Donovan the right coach for the Bulls? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 19, 2023

Upshot: As a college coach, Donovan was regarded as an elite recruiter, strategist and motivator — the whole nine yards — but in the NBA, he has yet to reach a level of success that speaks for itself. His time in Chicago has been underwhelming, but our voters clearly haven’t turned on him yet. How much longer does he have until they do?

Poll No. 3: If you had to pick an NFL underdog to win this weekend, which would it be?

Q3: If you had to pick an NFL underdog to win this weekend, which would it be? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 19, 2023

Upshot: You know what? It’s hard to find a consensus on these things. From @JeffreyCanalia: “Bengals vs. Bills is a 50-50 game.” But from @Pastor_BKT: “Bengals don’t have a shot.” See what we mean? Still, the red-hot Bengals kind of run away with it here even though it’s the Cowboys who — going by point spreads — face the smallest challenge of the underdog bunch.

