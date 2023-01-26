Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan focused on teammates currently available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – DeMar DeRozan would enjoy seeing the No. 2 jersey walk through the door and for teammate Lonzo Ball (left knee) to declare he’s ready to return.

DeRozan’s just not counting on it or even waiting for it.

The same can be said about Javonte Green (right knee), Goran Dragic (illness), and any player that could possibly be added by the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

In DeRozan’s world it’s out of sight, out of mind.

“That’s exactly been my mindset my entire career, before I was in the NBA, everything,’’ DeRozan said on Thursday. “That’s been my whole approach to life. That’s what makes things so much more difficult, when you carry that type of weight on you. Whatever cards you’re dealt with, let’s figure it out. I’m going to figure it out the best way I can.

“With limited resources, I’ve seen the greatest things created. That’s just my mindset when it comes to everything, so I don’t really get caught up in waiting on Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) to walk through that door to help us. I don’t even think like that. You can be waiting forever for something like that.’’

That also explains why DeRozan doesn’t get caught up in deadline talk or trade rumors. The veteran forward believes in riding with the guys that are available to play that given night.

That’s another reason why DeRozan isn’t the type to go to his front office and ask about trade possibilities or even what executive vice president of basketball Arturas Karnisovas might be thinking about roster changes.

According to DeRozan, he’s never done that since arriving in the NBA.

He’s also sold on the idea that the “Big Three’’ of himself, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been finding a groove the last month, and didn’t see any reason to break that up.

“We still feel like we can get a lot better,’’ DeRozan said. “Just getting more comfortable at both ends and leading these guys. Coach [Billy Donovan] always said it, always challenged us every single day that it starts with us [three]. We’ve been taking on that challenge every single day whether it’s practice or film. And we try to carry that over to the game.’’

Stars aligning

DeRozan and LaVine will have to wait until Feb. 2 to see if they are once again All-Star Game bound, because that’s when the reserves will be announced.

The starters were named before the Bulls played the Hornets, and there were very few surprises.

Giannis Antetokounmpo headlined the Eastern Conference and was named captain, joined by Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell.

LeBron James will once again captain the Western Conference, joined by Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic.

The starters were chosen by fans, active players, and a panel of select media members, while the reserves will be selected by the 30 NBA head coaches.

LaVine and DeRozan both made the All-Star Game last season, when it was played in Cleveland.

Speaking of …

The Bulls were still short-handed, but help was on the way.

According to Donovan, back-up point guard Goran Dragic (illness) was able to practice in Chicago on Thursday, and was expected to fly to Orlando to meet the team.

As far as Green, he was on this trip and even passing the ball to teammates in shooting drills during the shootaround. However, he was still a week or two away from getting on a bike and testing the mobility of the knee.

Donovan said they would have a better feel of his return once Green can clear that obstacle.

