The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls falter in crunch time in 108-103 loss to Clippers

DeMar DeRozan couldn’t get a call on a key drive in the final minute (“I got fouled”) and the Bulls botched an inbounds play in the final 10 seconds with a chance to tie — their 20th turnover — to halt their winning streak at one.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bulls falter in crunch time in 108-103 loss to Clippers
merlin_111180805.jpg

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) pleads his case with referee Rodney Mott (71) over a foul called on him in the final seconds Tuesday night. The Bulls challenged the call and it was given to teammate Alex Caruso.

Erin Hooley, AP Photos

Bulls coach Billy Donovan suspected the Bulls had a bit of a horseshoe on their side last season. And it’s looking more and more like he was right.

“Our consistency has been a challenge,” Donovan said. “Some of the things that happened for us last year, we were on the side of good fortune in a lot of those situations.” 

Donovan pointed to last year’s thrilling overtime victory over the Clippers at the United Center, when DeMar DeRozan rescued the Bulls with a scintillating performance, scoring 50 points. 

“We were down by [eight] points with like two minutes to go,” Donovan said. “Some of those games worked out for us. This year they haven’t.” 

When the Clippers returned to the United Center on Tuesday night, the Bulls were in the midst of a season-long slog toward playoff contention, searching for the consistency and chemistry that sparked last year’s fast start. 

They’re still searching. The Bulls lost a 19-point lead in the first half and led by seven in the second half before fading again in the fourth quarter and faltering in crunch time in a 108-103 loss before a home crowd of 20,068 fans. 

DeRozan again was in position to be the hero, but — typical of this season’s reversal of fortune — came up empty this time. After the Bulls (23-27) rallied from a 99-91 deficit with 6:38 left in the fourth quarter to get within 104-103 in the final minute, DeRozan aggressively drove the lane against Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, tried to spin, fell forward in the lane and lost the ball with no call with 36 seconds left. 

“I got fouled,” DeRozan said when asked what went wrong on the play. “What went wrong is they didn’t call it — simple as that. It’s frustrating being in that situation. I didn’t want to settle for a jump shot. As soon as I spin, his arm was reaching in and I couldn’t fully spin. 

“I don’t know. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I tried to be aggressive. Tried to get downhill. Clearly it was a foul. It just sucks that I’ll wake up tomorrow and read the last-two-minute report [from the NBA office analyzing the officiating] else to be missed that possibly could have cost us the game. That’s the most frustrating part.” 

After the turnover, Clippers guard Norman Powell was fouled on a drive with 10 seconds left and hit two free throws to give the Clippers a 106-103 lead. The Bulls, who had hit 12-of-23 three-point shots, had a chance to tie. But turned it over on the ensuing inbounds when Alex Caruso struggled to get the ball to Zach LaVine in the corner and that was it. That one final failure also illustrated the frustration of a disappointing season. 

“We didn’t execute the play,” Donovan said. “We just gotta be better in that situation.” 

“The play was for me to go up top, but they were switching,” LaVine said. “I tried to make a cut and get open. Me and DeMar cut to the same area. He [Caruso] just tried to make a play. Kawhi [Leonard] got his hand on it and then we just scrambled for it.”

Vucevic lead the Bulls with 23 points and 14 rebounds. LaVine added 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and eight assists. DeRozan had 20 points and five assists, but also eight of the Bulls’ 20 turnovers. 

“I take a lot [of the blame] upon myself,” DeRozan said. “That was too uncharacteristic. Just careless. I wouldn’t even give [the Clippers] all the credit. It was just us rushing some stuff, being careless with the ball. That killed us, too — all the turnovers. I had seven, eight — whatever it was, it’s entirely too much. We can’t let that happen.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls notebook: Billy Donovan bullish on DeMar DeRozan All-Star bid
No more meshing around: Bulls’ Big Three just isn’t getting it done
It might be door-knocking time for Bulls players as deadline approaches
Jalen Hurts is going to the Super Bowl? Bears’ Justin Fields should feel free to follow him
Not only is guard Alex Caruso not on trade block, but he is Bulls’ ‘culture’
Bulls still searching for late-game identity; win over Magic helps
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left to right) and rival mayoral candidates Willie Wilson and Ja’Mal Green.
Elections
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ja’Mal Green condemn Willie Wilson for ‘rabbits’ remark at mayoral candidates forum
In a testy debate between nine mayoral candidates, businessman Willie Wilson was targeted for his repeated calls that police should be allowed to ‘hunt people down like rabbits.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Matthew Mayer (16 points) led four Illini in double figures on Tuesday night.
College Sports
Illinois goes on big second-half run to beat Nebraska
The Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight games.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Barrington’s Dillon Schmidt (33) dribbles the ball toward the basket.
High School Basketball
Fueled by the doubters, Barrington knocks off Schaumburg to pick up its 17th win
Alec Schmidts had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while matching up against some significant size in the Saxons’ frontcourt.
By Michael O’Brien
 
IMG_1269.jpg
Chicago
Little Village Discount Mall to remain open for at least two more weeks, alderperson says
The Little Village Discount Mall will stay open until at least Feb. 16, when vendors, city officials and the mall owner will meet, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez says. Some vendors have been told to vacate by Feb. 6.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
Sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Cook County officially dropped — as one alleged victim voices her disappointment
“I pleaded with Kim Foxx and her team to see the cases through,” said Lanita Carter. “Justice has been denied for me.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
 