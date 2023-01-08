Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan relationship remains strained but workable

Zach LaVine is very forgiving.

The Bulls guard has shown that throughout his nine-year career, whether it’s been an organization that’s traded him, a front office that matched a contract offer rather than making one, or coaches that doubted him.

LaVine’s always moved on.

That doesn’t mean he forgets.

According to a source, while the LaVine-Billy Donovan player-coach relationship is still very workable it remains somewhat strained in the wake of a Nov. 18, late-game benching in which Donovan chose to ride out the final minutes against Orlando with LaVine out of the game.

LaVine expressed his displeasure with Donovan’s decision immediately after the game, stating “That’s Billy’s decision, he’s gotta lay with it. Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. That’s his decision and he’s got to stand on it.’’

The two spoke right after that benching and at were at least able to apply enough duct tape to make the bridge functional, but LaVine was obviously unhappy with the way he was called out by teammates at halftime in the embarrassing Dec. 18 loss in Minnesota, as well as Donovan’s late-game sets in which DeMar DeRozan has been option 1A and 1B.

While the locker room incident had little to do with Donovan, it wasn’t like the coach threw a life preserver to anyone involved, and as far as LaVine rarely getting a chance to win games late since DeRozan’s arrival, he did tell the Sun-Times last week, “I think we have to start figuring out how we can get some different actions in those situations.’’

So how big of a deal should Donovan and LaVine’s relationship be in the long-range scope of things? Actually very little.

Donovan was locked into a contract extension in the fall, while LaVine signed a max contract in the summer that locked him up for the next five years, including the $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Plus, there’s a precedent with LaVine not being on the same page as a head coach and still functioning at a high level.

The LaVine-Jim Boylen relationship was much more damaged than the current one the two-time All-Star has with Donovan, and it never affected LaVine’s on-the-court play.

LaVine is very good at compartmentalizing issues with teammates and coaches from what it takes to win games, and always has.

Evidence of that has been front-and center, with LaVine averaging 27.5 points per game over his last 10, as well as shooting a ridiculous 52.8% from the field and 51.4% from three-point range. The Bulls are 7-3 over that time, including wins over New York, Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

Where this could get interesting is where are the Bulls come Feb. 9 when the trade deadline hits the Association?

As well as he’s been playing since mid-December, LaVine’s trade value has not been higher at any point this season than it is now.

Does executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas believe enough in LaVine and this team to stay pat or even be a buyer? The next three weeks might go a long way in determining that, especially if the Bulls can stay hot over a soft part of the schedule.

LaVine made it very clear what he thinks they should do, but also that he’s staying out of it.

“Every year I get asked the same question [around the] trade deadline,’’ LaVine said. “Whoever is on our team, I fight with those guys, I play for them. I’m happy to be on this team, and I’m happy to say that whoever we play, I’m confident.

“Front office is going to do what they have to do because it’s their job and their livelihood. I do what I do on the court.’’

