Bulls roster isn’t there yet with the young talent

After minimal offseason moves, if the Bulls have any shot at improving this season, it’ll require growth from their young players.

So far this preseason, the results have been mixed.

Coach Billy Donovan was direct about taking forward Patrick Williams out early in the first quarter of an eventual 106-102 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday night at the United Center. The Bulls still want Williams, who averaged four rebounds last season, to be more of a presence on the glass. He struggled to finish at the rim, shooting 4-for-13 from the field with 10 points and not contributing elsewhere, with just three rebounds and two assists, plus four turnovers.

“I just thought there were a lot of opportunities for him to get to the backboard and offensive-rebound,” Donovan said. “We had kind of talked about it, and I just didn’t like the way he came out.

“We can’t run away from physicality. If you’re going to outrun it, you’re going to have to lean into it and not necessarily meet force with force, but you’re going to have to screen and free each other up and help each other that way.”

Williams said Donovan talked with him after removing and told him to play his game.

“I can rebound the ball more so it’s going back and [have] the mindset of going in offensive-rebounding and valuing the second possession,” Williams said.

Donovan said it’s important that the Bulls play more physically.

“We’ve got to find ways to get to the free-throw line more, but the offensive rebounding is one area — and that’s what I was saying earlier with Patrick — he’s got to go to the backboard for our team. We need him to do that, and he can do that.”

Guard Coby White has been the brightest spot among the young players this preseason. His 11 points and four assists Tuesday were accompanied by five turnovers. But there were several instances when he created opportunities for his teammates. With around nine minutes left in the third quarter, he drove to the basket, drew in the defense and sprayed a pass to Williams, who quickly swung the pass to DeMar DeRozan in the corner. DeRozan went to the baseline and finished at the rim.

Later, with 7:09 left in the third quarter, White attacked a closeout, drove baseline and whipped a pass to DeRozan on the left wing. DeRozan promptly swung it to Zach LaVine for a three-pointer.

The Bulls want to play with more pace and create easier shots for DeRozan and LaVine. Last season, they were 14th in percentage of shots made at the rim.

Donovan has experimented with different lineup combinations this preseason, including giving veteran forward Torrey Craig a look with the starters in place of Williams. Craig finished with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks Tuesday but shot just 2-for-7 from the field and missed all three of his three-point attempts. His length and energy are needed for a team that finished in the top 10 in defensive rating last season.

“He’s very positive on the bench, and he’s constantly communicating on the floor defensively, and he plays with a lot of motor and physicality,” Donovan said.