Polling Place: If you could watch only the Bulls or the Blackhawks, which team would you pick?

The Bulls’ season starts Wednesday. Can you feel the excitement?

Hang on a second, are you yawning? The nerve!

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know how fired up you are for Bulls season. A lot? A little? Not at all?

“Excited? Absolutely,” @RonaldVoigt4 commented, “like back in the day when the new phone books arrived.”

“It’s pretty much the same team from a year ago,” @cubanrican71 pointed out.

A few of you were geeked, at least.

“Not saying I’ll stay excited,” @JoeWeicher wrote.

We also asked about the over/under for Bulls wins, which is at 37½. How about it?

“So we’re worse than last season?” @gailog asked.

Apparently so, according to @mjmolinare, who predicted a meager 28 “Ws.”

Last, we asked which team you would watch this season if you could watch only one: the Bulls or the Blackhawks. Spoiler alert: The voting was not remotely close.

“Slam dunk: Blackhawks,” @PLamRecruiting offered.

“My poor Bulls don’t get no love,” @CheriBrauneker lamented.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The Bulls’ season starts Wednesday. Are you excited?

Q1: The Bulls’ season starts Wednesday. Are you excited? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 19, 2023

Upshot: The core of the team remains the same, with no real reason to bet on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to collectively be any better. But what about Lonzo Ball? Oh, never mind.

Poll No. 2: Betting sites have the Bulls’ over/under for wins at 37½ (out of 82 games). Over or under?

Q2: Betting sites have set the Bulls’ over/under for wins at 37½ (out of 82 games). Over or under? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 19, 2023

Upshot: You know what? The Bulls were so bad, so often last season, it could make a fan yank his hair out. Yet they finished with 40 wins. They can do at least that well again, right? Maybe? Anybody?

Poll No. 3: Which team would you watch this season if you could watch only one?

Q3: Which team would you watch this season if you could watch only one? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 19, 2023

Upshot: Friends, we present to you the Connor Bedard Effect. But, yeah, we totally get it.

