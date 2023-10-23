Bulls’ turnaround starts with these 5 players

Billy Donovan doesn’t believe in coaching to survive.

When his time is up with the Bulls, he’ll get up off the coaching chair, say his goodbyes and move on with no excuses or finger-pointing.

That’s just how he rolls.

“Everybody wants great things said about them; everybody wants great things written about them,’’ Donovan said last week when his job security was brought up. “But I think for most of my life, as a player, as a coach, there’s always been criticism there. That’s just what it is. It doesn’t necessarily change me. I’m always going to try to do the best for our team.

“I know going forward I’m not going to be perfect, but I’m also going to work every day to help the group as best I can.’’

That’s what the summer was about for Donovan and his staff — working on offensive and defensive tweaks that can prevent this group from falling a game short of the postseason after stumbling in the play-in game.

Has Donovan done enough?

That answer will begin playing itself out Wednesday, when the Bulls begin the regular season by hosting the Thunder.

But either way, this will not fall on Donovan. He’s beloved by ownership and the front office inside the Advocate Center and was given a contract extension early in the 2022-23 season. No, this is about the players making this work.

Here are the five most important Bulls who will live up to mediocre expectations or surpass them:

1. Patrick Williams

As has been their standard operating procedure, the Bulls let the rookie-contract-extension period pass Monday, setting the stage for the market to set a price on Williams this summer. The front office will have the option to match it or let the restricted free agent walk.

If Williams can become a double-double guy, shoot 40% or better from three-point range and defend the opposition’s best wing, the Bulls could easily jump into a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the East. And then he can get his payday.

2. Zach LaVine

This will be LaVine’s 10th season, and while he has earned max-player status, he also has one playoff victory in that time — not a series, just a game.

Not only does this team need LaVine to continue being part of a top-five defense — which the Bulls were last season — but it also needs him to be the player he was from Dec. 2 on, when he averaged 26 points and shot 50.7% from the field. On top of that, he needs to add more threes to his résumé and know when to take the right threes.

A lot to ask. With max money comes max responsibility.

3. Coby White

White has earned the starting point-guard duties through a lot of hard work the last few seasons. He has long-range shooting in his bag but must be able to balance that with smart decision-making.

4. Alex Caruso

The veteran is the face of the defense and by far the toughest player on the roster when it comes to doing the dirty work. Caruso can also be his own worst enemy, however, and must protect his body from time spent in the training room.

The Bulls need his grit but also need him in uniform, not street clothes, on game nights.

5. Nikola Vucevic

The big man wants to bring the ball up the floor at times and initiate the offense from the top of the key. It worked wonders for the Nuggets and Heat in their playoff runs last season, but will Donovan fully commit to it? There were a few glimpses of it in the preseason but stay tuned.

