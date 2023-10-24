With Bulls about to tip off season, are they really all in?

It sounded like an NBA executive moonlighting as a used-car salesman.

Then again, what was Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas supposed to say?

He was asked on media day about trying to sell basically the same roster that fell short of the playoffs last season to a fan base expecting much more and responded: ‘‘I’m optimistic about this group. I believe in this group.’’

Why?

‘‘I believe in [coach] Billy [Donovan] improving certain things,’’ Karnisovas said. ‘‘We had goals last year focused on improving our record against good teams and improving our defense. We accomplished that. We took a step back on offense, and it was actually the details. We scored more points than the year prior, but we were still 24th because everybody else made adjustments. It’s about adjusting from the past year and getting some improvement.’’

All well and good. But in a league in which actions speak louder than words, that’s where Karnisovas and the Bulls fall short.

They want the fans to take that leap of faith. They want the United Center to stay near the top in home attendance.

But a deeper dive shows that even ownership and the front office don’t believe the Bulls — with this roster — have postseason staying power.

The Reinsdorfs have a history of spending, even willing to go above the salary cap, when the product has hoist-the-trophy potential. But they’ve spent the last six months maneuvering to stay below the cap tax.

Need further evidence?

Karnisovas built the foundation of the roster, and even he is skeptical about investing in it for the long term.

The Bulls could have offered DeMar DeRozan a max contract extension with one year left on his deal, but Karnisovas is willing to wait it out. They could have given Patrick Williams — Karnisovas’ first major draft pick when the Bulls selected him fourth overall in 2020 — an extension off his rookie deal by the deadline Monday, but they didn’t.

It’s hard to hear them praise Williams and his potential for growth over and over again, only for them to be unwilling to sign him when that potential has dollar signs assigned to it.

Luckily, the Bulls don’t have a James Harden situation with either player.

DeRozan is about playing out his deal and addressing money matters later, and Williams is taking the Coby White approach and letting his play show that he deserves a big offer when he becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.

‘‘Obviously, I want a big contract,’’ Williams said Monday. ‘‘I think that’s what I’m worth. But whenever it comes, it comes. I’m not 100% going to say this summer or next summer, whatever the case may be. I go out and hoop, try and win games and whatever comes of that, comes of that.

‘‘My focus right now is to try and get this team over that next hump, get myself over the hump. It’s going to be easy for me to just go out and play.’’

If the Bulls want to be a playoff team this season, they’ll need Williams to take that approach and not just talk about it. He beat out Torrey Craig for a starting spot, but Donovan has said the starting lineup is written in pencil, not pen.

That being said, White will start at point guard and Williams at power forward — alongside shooting guard Zach LaVine, small forward DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic — when the ball tips off Wednesday against the Thunder.

Is that a product the fan base should invest in? The answer to that is simple.

The Bulls want the fans to take that leap of faith. What the fans should be saying back to the organization is, ‘‘You first.’’

