The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

With Bulls about to tip off season, are they really all in?

The Bulls’ front office has said all the right things. But actions speak louder than words, and that’s where this organization falls short.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE With Bulls about to tip off season, are they really all in?
Arturas Karnisovas

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is feeling “optimistic” about the group. But how should the fan base feel?

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

It sounded like an NBA executive moonlighting as a used-car salesman.

Then again, what was Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas supposed to say?

He was asked on media day about trying to sell basically the same roster that fell short of the playoffs last season to a fan base expecting much more and responded: ‘‘I’m optimistic about this group. I believe in this group.’’

Why?

‘‘I believe in [coach] Billy [Donovan] improving certain things,’’ Karnisovas said. ‘‘We had goals last year focused on improving our record against good teams and improving our defense. We accomplished that. We took a step back on offense, and it was actually the details. We scored more points than the year prior, but we were still 24th because everybody else made adjustments. It’s about adjusting from the past year and getting some improvement.’’

All well and good. But in a league in which actions speak louder than words, that’s where Karnisovas and the Bulls fall short.

They want the fans to take that leap of faith. They want the United Center to stay near the top in home attendance.

But a deeper dive shows that even ownership and the front office don’t believe the Bulls — with this roster — have postseason staying power.

The Reinsdorfs have a history of spending, even willing to go above the salary cap, when the product has hoist-the-trophy potential. But they’ve spent the last six months maneuvering to stay below the cap tax.

Need further evidence?

Karnisovas built the foundation of the roster, and even he is skeptical about investing in it for the long term.

The Bulls could have offered DeMar DeRozan a max contract extension with one year left on his deal, but Karnisovas is willing to wait it out. They could have given Patrick Williams — Karnisovas’ first major draft pick when the Bulls selected him fourth overall in 2020 — an extension off his rookie deal by the deadline Monday, but they didn’t.

It’s hard to hear them praise Williams and his potential for growth over and over again, only for them to be unwilling to sign him when that potential has dollar signs assigned to it.

Luckily, the Bulls don’t have a James Harden situation with either player.

DeRozan is about playing out his deal and addressing money matters later, and Williams is taking the Coby White approach and letting his play show that he deserves a big offer when he becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.

‘‘Obviously, I want a big contract,’’ Williams said Monday. ‘‘I think that’s what I’m worth. But whenever it comes, it comes. I’m not 100% going to say this summer or next summer, whatever the case may be. I go out and hoop, try and win games and whatever comes of that, comes of that.

‘‘My focus right now is to try and get this team over that next hump, get myself over the hump. It’s going to be easy for me to just go out and play.’’

If the Bulls want to be a playoff team this season, they’ll need Williams to take that approach and not just talk about it. He beat out Torrey Craig for a starting spot, but Donovan has said the starting lineup is written in pencil, not pen.

That being said, White will start at point guard and Williams at power forward — alongside shooting guard Zach LaVine, small forward DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic — when the ball tips off Wednesday against the Thunder.

Is that a product the fan base should invest in? The answer to that is simple.

The Bulls want the fans to take that leap of faith. What the fans should be saying back to the organization is, ‘‘You first.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan says Nikola Vucevic had every right to be angry
NBA All-Star Game returns to East vs. West format
Tough talk turns up soft as Bulls get embarrassed on opening night
It’s all about the voice for Bulls guard Coby White this regular season
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan joins ‘Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli for NBA Cup heist
Bulls’ turnaround starts with these 5 players
The Latest
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 