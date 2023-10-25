The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Bulls Entertainment and Culture Sports

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan joins ‘Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli for NBA Cup heist

In the league’s latest marketing move, a nearly two-minute spot features Imperioli narrating how seven players — DeRozan, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Draymond Green — are in a casino plotting to steal the NBA Cup which goes to the winner of the new in-season tournament.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan joins ‘Sopranos’ alum Michael Imperioli for NBA Cup heist
Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan

Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan appear in a new video promoting the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

NBA vis YouTube

LAS VEGAS — The NBA enlisted an actor from “The Sopranos” and borrowed the central theme of the film “Ocean’s Eleven” — a Las Vegas heist — to hype the inaugural In-Season Tournament that begins Nov. 3.

The latest marketing move, released Wednesday, is a nearly 2-minute spot featuring actor Michael Imperioli narrating how seven players — Anthony Davis, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland and Draymond Green — are in a casino plotting to steal the NBA Cup.

That’s the trophy the winner of the tournament finale in Las Vegas gets on Dec. 9. The NBA says the tournament will differ from the norm of early season basketball, with different playing floors and uniforms.

“We’ve launched what we believe is a comprehensive and engaging program to promote this new tournament,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. “We hope these efforts get fans as excited as we are about this new competition.”

Silver spent years proposing a tournament like this, likening it to ones found in soccer. Spoiler alert: The trophy somehow ends up with Imperioli, the mastermind of the planned heist.

“Looks like you’re all going to have to play for it,” Imperioli says as the spot ends.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan says Nikola Vucevic had every right to be angry
NBA All-Star Game returns to East vs. West format
Tough talk turns up soft as Bulls get embarrassed on opening night
It’s all about the voice for Bulls guard Coby White this regular season
With Bulls about to tip off season, are they really all in?
Bulls’ turnaround starts with these 5 players
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 