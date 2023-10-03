Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan willing to open the wallet for Patrick Williams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – DeMar DeRozan is willing to open up the wallet.

Heck, he welcomes it.

“It means everything,’’ DeRozan said on Tuesday, when discussing the maturation of teammate Patrick Williams. “Him being a little more vocal, showing a little more bravado. I’m hoping he gets a tech (technical foul) this year. If he gets a tech this year, one I’ll pay it, and two you’ll all see how far he came.’’

That’s all everyone has been waiting for: Williams to make a jump worthy of a No. 4 overall draft pick going into Year 4.

Even Williams knows how important a breakout season for him will be for this organization. He’s discussed that for years.

So why will this be different?

He spent another offseason training with DeRozan out in Los Angeles, he’s been healthy all summer, and now the power forward has a louder voice in the early offseason scrimmages and practices.

A voice he used very unapologetically after the first practice of training camp when asked what’s gone wrong in his previous three seasons.

“I don’t think anything has gone wrong,’’ Williams said. “I feel extremely, extremely comfortable with where I am now, going into my fourth year. I’m not ashamed of … I’m actually pretty proud of the steps I’ve taken to get to this point. I think I’ve put myself into a really good position going into my fourth year and showing what I can do.’’

What he needs to do is turn flashes of brilliance into sustained consistency. A fact he was very aware of.

“Consistency is going to be a big factor of it,’’ Williams said. “I don’t think I’m telling you anything or anybody here anything. They all know, and I appreciate the guys in the locker room, the coaches all know, tell me how talented I am, how I can affect the game in different ways.’’

Old school

Coby White might have some new money, but the hairstyle is going old school.

Since inking a three-year deal back in July that could get up to $40 million, White has also made the decision to grow the hair out to the look he had back in the day. Wild and free.

“This season I’m going to go back to my roots,’’ White said. “Go back to the high school Coby. That’s the vibe I’m on right now. That’s the wave I’m on. That could change tomorrow. I’m just going with the flow right now. My body telling me to just have the fro right now.’’

All eyes will be on White throughout camp and the preseason, as the combo guard will battle with Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu for the starting point guard spot.

Coach Billy Donovan said he wanted to let it play out and warned that whichever player wins the job out of camp doesn’t mean he’ll have it by Game 20.

Keep the Ball moving

Lonzo Ball doesn’t know exactly the dates of his rehab schedule long-term for the season, but the injured point guard does want to stay around his teammates as much as possible as he misses another season because of three left knee surgeries.

That means a lot of back and forth from Los Angeles to Chicago, but in his mind worth it.

The Bulls still haven’t been able to replace what Ball provided for them on the court, so he’s hoping to mentor that process, acting as an assistant/player coach.

“I’m still a part of the team,’’ Ball said. “I’m an open book and I’m here to help in any way I can. If it’s taking guys one on one or talking in front of the team, I can do any of it.’’

