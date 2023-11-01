The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls coach Billy Donovan with only fond memories of Bobby Knight

Donovan only coached against Knight as an assistant at Kentucky, but once he took over the Florida program and Knight was doing television, that’s when they built a relationship. Knight died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls coach Billy Donovan with only fond memories of Bobby Knight
Billy Donovan

Billy Donovan talks Bobby Knight, and the relationship he had with the coaching legend.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

DALLAS – Billy Donovan was an assistant coach at Kentucky when the Wildcats would have their annual run-in with Bobby Knight’s Hoosier teams.

“It was always hard guarding all that motion stuff when they ran it because there was really no way to scout it,’’ the Bulls coach recalled on Wednesday. “I think that’s where he probably branded what Indiana basketball was, was all that motion offense and the way they played the game. They were probably one of the first to do it, and he was obviously great at teaching it because a lot of teams couldn’t play that way.’’

That was the Xs and Os that Donovan wanted to share about Knight, who died at the age of 83.

It was their off-the-court time together, however, that Donovan really appreciated about the coaching legend. Knight was working for ESPN, and that’s when the two were able to get to know each other.

“For two years there, he had a lot of SEC games, so we got a chance to spend time like at shootarounds and after games, things like that,’’ Donovan said. “So I always really enjoyed him and got to spend some quality time with him.

“His program was filled with discipline. It was very, very demanding, but really got the most out of his guys, graduated players. I think some of the things that happened were obviously unfortunate for him because it kind of took away from his greatness as a coach. My time with him was always really, really positive, really good.’’

Brotherly love

Patrick Williams couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the regular season.

He was averaging a career-low five points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and doing so on just 33.3% from the field and a dismal 18.2% from three-point range. And yes, all happening in a contract year for the former No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Going into the game with the Mavericks, however, teammate DeMar DeRozan remained not only in the big-brother role for Williams, but his biggest advocate.

“What have we got, 78 more games?’’ DeRozan said when asked about Williams’ start. “He’s fine, he’s going to be alright. We’re all going to have that slump, a couple games here and there where everything feels like it’s terrible. He’ll be fine. We’re all struggling of some sort, whether it’s making shots, not executing as close to 48 minutes as possible. It’s a learning process for us all.’’

DeRozan said he’s spoken to Williams often about the mentality of a contract year – coincidentally the same situation DeRozan is again in – and gave him simple advice.

“I always tell guys that you can’t carry a contract on your mental,’’ DeRozan said. “That will put extra stress on you. You can’t feed into what people say about contracts, family or friends asking about contracts. All you’ve got to do is control what you can control. I always tell him, ‘Don’t worry about that. It will take care of itself when it’s time.’ ‘’

Playoff atmosphere?

The Bulls will host Brooklyn on Friday, kicking off the team’s first in-season tournament game. And while Donovan said he was anxious to see how the entire debut of the idea will play out, he was hoping his players would approach it like an early-season playoff game.

While the coach would not show his hand as far as treating it differently from a rotation standpoint, he did say that he expects the intensity to pick up.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
A lesson in curse words, courtesy of Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic
Billy Donovan defends his offense, and Bulls’ win provides vindication
Bulls’ Patrick Williams knows he has to figure it out soon
Bulls, NBA reveal alternate United Center court for in-season tournament games
Bulls’ version of ‘Big Three’ already on life support after three games
After watching Zach LaVine score 51 in a loss, Bulls still searching
The Latest
TOPSHOT-US-ISRAEL-UKRAINE-POLITICS-BIDEN
Israel-Hamas War
Biden unveils new strategy to combat Islamophobia as Israel-Hamas war continues
The Biden White House is grappling with soaring criticism within the Muslim American community for its support of Israel’s ongoing military attack on Hamas in Gaza, as the Palestinian death toll, in the thousands, is rising.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.
Police Reform
Top cop’s public commitment to transparency could lead to improvements in CPD reform efforts, independent monitor says
The Independent Monitoring Team released its eighth bi-annual report that details the Chicago Police Department’s progress in meeting reform requirements during the first six months of 2023.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Meena Sood (left) and Charlie Long alternate in the role of Charlie Bucket in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 2-8: The Mix
Paramount Theatre’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” a Dwight Yoakam concert in Gary and the Black Harvest Film Festival are among the entertainment highlights of the week to come.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Customers dine at Moe’s Cantina in River North. Under a recently passed ordinance, wages for tipped workers will rise 8% next summer, then 8% percent each year to reach the city’s full minimum wage in 2028.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Restaurant surcharges, higher worker wages will doom tipping
How much more can prices increase, a reader asks. It’s going to hurt servers because tips will diminish or stop.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_116999533.jpg
Bears
Tyson Bagent faces big test vs. Superdome crowd
Playing the Saints on the road can be an intimidating experience, especially for a rookie quarterback from Division II. But the Bears’ starter appears unfazed by the prospect and knows what he has to do. “Just great communication,” he said. “And being as loud as I can.”
By Mark Potash
 