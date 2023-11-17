Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

You know who’s a mighty fine basketball player? That Zach LaVine fellow.

Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a …

Look, should the Bulls fire LaVine into the sun or shouldn’t they?

In other words, would you like to see them trade him? That was question No. 1 in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“I would like the Bulls to do something, anything,” @JoeWeicher commented.

“Sure, trade him for his sake,” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote. “But I am done with the Bulls and White Sox, so it just doesn’t matter.”

Next, we asked if Bears quarterback Justin Fields — ready to get back in there Sunday against the Lions — will play well enough the rest of the way to remain the team’s starter heading into next season.

“The small chance of this occurring is being crushed under the weight of the ‘don’t turn the ball over’ sentiment by the coaching staff,” @davesned offered.

Last, we asked if Illinois and/or Northwestern — each 5-5 with two games left, one of them against each other — will get to six wins and a bowl assignment.

“Too bad we don’t still have ties,” @WestLoopTom cracked.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

Upshot: Yowza, these results are nothing if not a swift kick in the rear to the Bulls’ leading scorer and pouter. “Hopefully,” @jay_meginnes chimed in, “LaVine is traded to the Lakers!” Most respondents likely don’t care about the “where” as much as then “when,” as in ASAP.

Poll No. 2: Justin Fields is back in the saddle at quarterback for the Bears. Will he play well enough to remain QB1 into next season?

Upshot: Seven games to go, which should be more than enough for the Bears — and all of us watching — to arrive at a verdict. And if it’s still not enough, think about getting a new hobby.

Poll No. 3: Both Illinois and Northwestern are 5-5 with two games to go, including one against each other. Who’s getting to six wins and a bowl game?

Upshot: Look, this is what passes for college football excitement in our neck of the woods. Love it or leave it.

