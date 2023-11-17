The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a waste of time?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

The Bulls’ Zach LaVine during a loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

You know who’s a mighty fine basketball player? That Zach LaVine fellow.

Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a …

Look, should the Bulls fire LaVine into the sun or shouldn’t they?

In other words, would you like to see them trade him? That was question No. 1 in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“I would like the Bulls to do something, anything,” @JoeWeicher commented.

“Sure, trade him for his sake,” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote. “But I am done with the Bulls and White Sox, so it just doesn’t matter.”

Next, we asked if Bears quarterback Justin Fields — ready to get back in there Sunday against the Lions — will play well enough the rest of the way to remain the team’s starter heading into next season.

“The small chance of this occurring is being crushed under the weight of the ‘don’t turn the ball over’ sentiment by the coaching staff,” @davesned offered.

Last, we asked if Illinois and/or Northwestern — each 5-5 with two games left, one of them against each other — will get to six wins and a bowl assignment.

“Too bad we don’t still have ties,” @WestLoopTom cracked.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

Upshot: Yowza, these results are nothing if not a swift kick in the rear to the Bulls’ leading scorer and pouter. “Hopefully,” @jay_meginnes chimed in, “LaVine is traded to the Lakers!” Most respondents likely don’t care about the “where” as much as then “when,” as in ASAP.

Poll No. 2: Justin Fields is back in the saddle at quarterback for the Bears. Will he play well enough to remain QB1 into next season?

Upshot: Seven games to go, which should be more than enough for the Bears — and all of us watching — to arrive at a verdict. And if it’s still not enough, think about getting a new hobby.

Poll No. 3: Both Illinois and Northwestern are 5-5 with two games to go, including one against each other. Who’s getting to six wins and a bowl game?

Upshot: Look, this is what passes for college football excitement in our neck of the woods. Love it or leave it.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
The Zach LaVine soap opera is just getting started for the Bulls
Bulls can’t overcome lethargic first half in loss to Magic
Bulls officially a broken team as Zach LaVine doesn’t dodge trade rumors
Bulls looking for quick fix, but it might be time for big swing
Bulls help new-look Bucks find their way
Bulls guard Alex Caruso bored with the healing process
The Latest
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) and his wife, former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, walk into the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Thursday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Stickler’ defense? Opening statements wrap in Burke trial, feds begin calling witnesses
Prosecutors kicked off their case with Elmhurst University political science professor Constance Mixon, who began to explain Chicago city government to the jury.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Chicago’s official Christmas tree was lit on Friday night in Millennium Park as thousands of revelers took in the extravaganza.&nbsp;
Chicago
City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
A 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was lit Friday night, signaling the official start to Chicago’s holiday season.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A person is taken away via ambulance on Nov. 16, 2023 after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment near the Howard CTA station.
Transportation
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
“It’s really early in the investigation,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Friday. The Yellow Line will remain suspended for five days. Meanwhile, at least two lawsuits related to the accident have been filed.
By Rosemary SobolSophie Sherry, and 3 more
 
Lawmakers on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Columnists
Supporters of Invest in Kids scholarships didn’t try hard enough to get to bargaining table
Too many proponents seemed more interested in battling with teachers’ unions than seeking a deal to protect kids already in the program, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Travelers walk with their suitcases at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
News
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
With 2.4 million travelers hitting the roads, Illinois is also nearing a record number of people traveling by car this Thanksgiving season, according to AAA.
By Phyllis Cha
 