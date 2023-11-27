The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ is broken and has been broken for quite some time

Nikola Vucevic said back in October that the “Big Three” of himself, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine needed to deliver early this season or there would be an or else. We’ve reached or else.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls’ ‘Big Three’ is broken and has been broken for quite some time
Zach LaVine

The Bulls front office thought that the “Big Three” had at least one more year together to make a push. It now looks broken, and it’s been that way for some time.

Nathan Denette/AP

NEW YORK – It was Christmas in March for Zach LaVine.

And the present he had just ripped open was a 6-foot-10 Montenegrin built to post double-doubles on a nightly basis and spread the floor with an ability to shoot long range.

He hugged it, he praised it. LaVine had finally gotten his very own “Vooch.’’

“I’ve always wanted to play with a dominant big, and you know we’re obviously going to have to figure out our chemistry,’’ LaVine said of the Nikola Vucevic trade back in March of 2021. “But a guy like Vucevic is so talented offensively, he’s dominant in the post, in the midrange, he facilitates, he can pop for the three, so I think a combination of us in pick-and-roll, pick-and-pops, is going to be deadly.’’

“Deadly?’’

Well, Lavine was close. Less than two seasons later just drop the L and the Y because this core is dead.

LaVine, Vucevic, and then the later addition of DeMar DeRozan, were expected to change the fortunes of a Bulls organization that went from legacy franchise of the 90s to a rebirth in the Tom Thibodeau years to then laughingstock.

It had legs that first year, making the playoffs before losing to Milwaukee in the first round.

By last season, however, the writing was on the wall that it was broken. Unfortunately, the Bulls front office didn’t read it.

And now the Bulls’ “Big Three’’ knows that their time together is winding down. They’ve actually known it for quite some time.

‘‘This is probably our last shot to make something happen, and we’re aware of that,’’ Vucevic said back in October. ‘‘It’s on us to deliver.’’

What they’ve delivered is a 5-13 record, sitting only ahead of Detroit and Washington in the Eastern Conference, and the small flames around one or more of them being shipped out are only getting hotter.

“Rumors come with the territory,’’ Vucevic said. “If you’re playing well, everything is great. Everybody is talking positive about you. If you’re losing, you get criticized and rumors start. We have to deal with that.

“The only way to deal with it is for us to play better. That’s the only way for that to stop.’’

It’s more than that, however.

While DeRozan is still very close with LaVine and Vucevic on and off the court, the LaVine-Vucevic relationship seems to be disintegrating. Maybe not in the locker room, but definitely on the floor. The cameras have caught Vucevic visibly upset with missed defensive assignments from LaVine, with several happening in the Toronto game on Saturday.

That’s why it seemed like Vucevic went out of his way to bring up communication issues after Monday’s loss to the Nets, and then said, “honoring the (defensive) call that someone calls. Even if it’s wrong we’ve got to honor whoever if that person feels it’s the right call.’’

Without Alex Caruso out there, the center should be yelling out a lot of the calls. That’s Vucevic. Someone is not honoring his call.

Maybe it’s not LaVine, but he’s definitely the one that’s popped on film this season when it comes to blown defensive assignments.

So can winning turn this all around? It’s a nice thought, but this group might be too deep in the quicksand. Since LaVine made it clear that he and his representation are all for being somewhere else, the Bulls are 1-6. If the max player wants to let go of the rope what are the rest pulling for?

What’s definite in all of this is the trade rumors are only going to intensify as the losing continues.

“It doesn’t bother me,’’ LaVine said of those rumors. “It hasn’t in the past. I go out there and try to do my job and try to help us win. If (winning) doesn’t happen, you understand what comes with it.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Stellar first quarter wasted as Bulls continue finding ways to lose
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still searching for sustained physicality
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan against front office making drastic changes
Bulls’ frustration hits new level as evidenced by DeMar DeRozan’s ejection
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants to increase team’s pace
For starters, there’s little Bulls can do for a quick fix
The Latest
A photo of Justin Jefferson catching a touchdown pass against the Bears.
Bears
Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson out vs. Bears: report
Jefferson had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Dan Lindich holds up a large steelhead with the Chicago skyline and the river reflecting in the background.
Outdoors
Heat: Another use for fishing steelhead
Dan Lindich found a tangential use for catching nice steelhead on the Chicago lakefront: It’s a good way to warm up.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Person fatally struck by Metra train near Edison Park station
Inbound and outbound service resumed around 9:20 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Romaine lettuce is the most nutrient-dense variety, and one of the most versatile for a healthy diet.
Taste
Is lettuce good for you? Do you know the healthiest type?
The CDC recommends thoroughly washing greens or buying ones labeled as “ready to eat,” “triple washed” or “no washing necessary.”
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting
Antonio Alvarado was on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone shot him, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 