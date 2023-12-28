The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton too much for Bulls

In one of the better individual performances of the NBA season so far, Haliburton not only made key three-pointers late to fight off the Bulls’ comeback, but he handed out 20 assists without committing a turnover.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton too much for Bulls
Tyrese Haliburton

The Bulls erased a 25-point deficit in the third quarter, but still couldn’t erase an historic performance from Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who handed out 20 assists and didn’t have a single turnover.

Erin Hooley/AP

The warmup T-shirt would have to wait.

With 10:15 left in the game and the Bulls close to overcoming a onetime 25-point deficit, guard Alex Caruso had some coaching to do as he was coming out of the game for a quick breather.

With one arm in his sleeve and the other free, he was signaling each of his teammates the defensive assignment from the bench, as well as yelling encouragement in their direction.

In his eyes, the Bulls needed to make a last stand.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, however, had other ideas.

In one of the better individual performances of the NBA season, Haliburton scored 21 points and handed out 20 assists — and did so without committing a turnover — as the Pacers withstood the Bulls’ comeback to dominate late and win 120-104.

‘‘He made a couple of tough shots, but besides that he made a lot of great decisions and made the game easier for those guys,’’ Bulls coach Billy Donovan said of Haliburton’s performance. ‘‘You’re up in coverage because of [his] scoring, then he’s unselfish enough when the guy is rolling to either hit the roll or throwing it out [for a three-pointer].

‘‘There’s no question that when we got up by three [in the fourth quarter], he came back in the game and made some shots there that were big. But it was the spray-outs [passes] and stuff. That’s what he does, and he’s elite at that.’’

That doesn’t mean the Bulls (14-19) didn’t make Haliburton work for it.

After a free throw by Myles Turner with 7:03 left in the third quarter gave the Pacers a 25-point lead, it all the makings of a lost evening.

But enter second-year swingman Dalen Terry.

It wasn’t what Terry did offensively — he scored only one basket in that stint — but his defense, especially on Haliburton, was next-level. He wasn’t alone, either, as a Bulls defense that was missing for the first 31 minutes finally showed up and then some.

By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, the Bulls’ deficit was down to eight.

While the Bulls trying to run sprints with the Pacers in the first half proved to be a failure, the fourth quarter was a bit different. Yes, they continued to match the Pacers’ pace, but they also mixed in some physicality, getting to the basket and drawing fouls.

An example came with 8:57 left when forward Patrick Williams went hard to the hoop, made the basket and drew the foul. His free throw cut the Pacers’ lead to two, and guard Coby White erased the deficit by sinking a 32-foot three on the Bulls’ next possession.

‘‘We scored 60 points in the paint [on the night], so we got downhill and played really aggressively,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘We drew fouls. We were at the basket and were taking layups. That’s how we got back in the game.

‘‘I thought our physicality was much better midway through that third quarter.’’

Game on. Until it soon was turned off.

A three-pointer by Buddy Hield and two more by Haliburton enabled the Pacers to wipe out their brief deficit and put the Bulls on life support.

By the time Haliburton threw a perfect pass to teammate Bennedict Mathurin for the first 20-assist game of the season, it was over.

‘‘There were a lot of things we did to get back into the game and get the lead,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘We just didn’t do enough of it.’’

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is pain-free and will start running next month
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan continues proving why he’s a keeper
Bulls bounce back with win against Hawks led by Andre Drummond’s giant game
Dalen Terry’s opportunities with the Bulls will be dictated by his discipline
Little has been easy for Bulls this season, but schedule now is
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan uses Christmas break to talk state of the team
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields running against the Falcons.
Bears
Falcons are ideal test for Bears QB Justin Fields to prove he can pass vs. top defenses
Fields has a 97.1 passer rating against teams in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring defense, but 67.6 against teams in the top half. The Falcons are No. 6.
By Jason Lieser
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
14-year-old girl fends off kidnap attempt in Albany Park
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man tried to force her into a Jeep, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
People look up at Christmas lights as crowds stroll around downtown Lisbon’s Chiado neighborhood on Dec. 23.
Nation/World
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1
The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 
Simeon coach Tim Flowers directs his players at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores, highlights and more from the major holiday tournaments.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a commit to caucus rally Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa. It is likely that the Supreme Court will have the final say on whether Trump appears on the ballot in Maine and other states.
Nation/World
Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority to block former president
The decision by the secretary of state will be suspended until Maine’s state courts hear appeals by Trump lawyers.
By Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press and David Sharp | Associated Press
 