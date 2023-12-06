Routine is key for Ayo Dosunmu in his Year 3 development

Guard Ayo Dosunmu has a distinct memory from the 2010-11 Bulls season.

Of course, back then, he was just an 11-year-old fan at the United Center watching the franchise that would one day draft him 38th overall. But that memory was of a team that had the arena packed with enthralled fans for a first-round playoff game against the Pacers. Derrick Rose would soon be named MVP.

“I remember the atmosphere,” Dosunmu said. “That was something I thought I definitely wanted to be a part of.”

Last week, Dosunmu got his first start of the season in the Bulls’ 120-113 victory over the Bucks in overtime. He had 14 points, six assists, six rebounds and five steals. The atmosphere during the game stood out to him and reminded him of that playoff game he attended.

“[The win over the Bucks] was a crazy game,” Dosunmu said. “I would definitely say it was similar. When we play the right way, the United Center, they cheer.”

The Bulls haven’t played the right way much this season.

But as the team has navigated recent injuries — Zach LaVine missed his third consecutive game Wednesday night with a sore right foot — Dosunmu has had increased opportunities to shine. His efforts in the Bulls’ previous two games were pivotal in securing the team’s first winning streak this season, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, three rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Each season of Dosunmu’s three-year career has presented a new challenge. Each time, Dosunmu has risen to meet it.

“The biggest adversity he faced his rookie year was that his legs were tired,” coach Billy Donovan said.

Thrust into running the Bulls’ offense after Lonzo Ball went down, Donovan credited Dosunmu with “saving us in a lot of ways.”

He struggled shooting the ball in his second year — specifically on the move. His field-goal percentage dipped slightly from 52% to 49.3%. His three-point shooting percentage dropped from 37.6% to 31.2%. He was selected for the league’s Rising Stars Challenge in both seasons.

What has impressed Donovan most is his ability to withstand difficulty.

The lesson in his third year is how to bring the most value to his team despite seeing a dip in his minutes.

“Whether you’re in the rotation, not in the rotation, playing 30 minutes or five minutes, [it’s about] always having the same routine,” Dosunmu said. “One thing I built this year is having a routine.”

Dosunmu signed a three-year, $21 million contract in July, signifying that he’s a valued piece in the Bulls’ future plans.

The roster changes on the horizon for the organization will undoubtedly push them further from Dosunmu’s dream of bringing playoff basketball back to the United Center. But his continued development is an indication of his potential to be a key piece in ensuring those days return.

Williams way

Hornets center Mark Williams is familiar with Chicago.

Elizabeth Williams, his sister, finished her first season with the Sky in September, playing a pivotal role in helping the team secure its fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

Williams was out with a lower back injury, but that didn’t stop him from elaborating on how his older sister has influenced his game.

“For as long as I can remember, I was watching her play basketball,” Williams told the Sun-Times.

“She’s always been a smart player. She makes a lot of reads offensively and defensively — defensively especially.”

Who is the better basketball player now?

“Me,” Mark, who’s averaging 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in his second season, said with a smirk.

Curious crowd

Wednesday’s game was a late addition to the Bulls’ schedule as a result of their failing to qualify for the league’s first In-Season Tournament knockout round.

Tickets went on sale after the game was scheduled last week, and the attendance reflected the last-minute add. The United Center’s lower level was left with gaping holes, leaving open red seats where fans would be.

