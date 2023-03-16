The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee

It will be the third procedure he’s had done on the knee in the last 14 months, as concerns about his career only grow.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee
Lonzo Ball

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee, and there are concerns that it could hinder his career.

Tim Heitman/AP

A Bulls source confirmed on Thursday that point guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee, but the organization was staying out of the prediction game.

Good thing because according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this procedure would cost Ball most of next season, as well as leaving questions about his career moving forward.

It would be the fourth surgery he’s had on the knee since he came into the league.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Time for the Bulls to test Zach LaVine late in games ... sink or swim
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win 117-114
Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu learning new ‘tricks’ from Patrick Beverley
Bulls’ Pat Beverley and Alex Caruso continue sparking starting engine
Crystal ball time for Bulls with 15 games left, play-in spot at stake
Bulls’ no-name bench embracing a speed-kills mentality for stretch run
The Latest
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022
Illinois is funding ‘what works’ for public schools, but there’s still more to be done
The state’s ‘evidence-based formula,’ created in 2018 with bipartisan legislation, is sending more money to under-resourced schools, including some Downstate schools. But Illinois is behind schedule on providing the full funding the legislation calls for.
By Ralph Martire
 
Tim Anderson throws to first while Yoan Moncada looks on.
White Sox
So far, so good: White Sox nearing camp finish line in relatively good health
White Sox training and performance staff are “on top of this thing,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “More than anywhere I’ve been, or seen.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Night Ministry outreach professional Lauren Grudzien, 35, hands Emanuel Ralford, 55, a pair of shoes at the Chicago Transit Authority’s Forest Park Blue Line station in early March.
Metro/State
‘The CTA is their last resort’: A night out with the people helping homeless riders
Outreach workers say fewer shelter beds and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent crackdown on people sleeping at O’Hare has forced more unhoused people onto trains and buses.
By Anna Savchenko | WBEZ
 
A rendering of upcoming developments at 47th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
La Voz Chicago
Convertirán viejo edificio de Goldblatt’s en un complejo renovado en Back of the Yards como parte del programa Invest South/West
El costo total anticipado es de aproximadamente $95 millones, con una cuenta final de 100 unidades de viviendas asequibles y 60,000 pies cuadrados de espacio comercial y comunitario.
By Michael Loria
 
A rendering of the planned Chicago Fire soccer team’s new West Side training facility.
La Voz Chicago
El Chicago Fire construirá un centro de entrenamiento de $80 millones
El próximo alcalde de Chicago tendrá que vivir con el controvertido cambio de zonificación que la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot presionó que se aprobara para que el club de fútbol Chicago Fire construyera un centro de entrenamiento de $80 millones en terreno de vivienda pública.
By Fran Spielman
 