Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee
It will be the third procedure he’s had done on the knee in the last 14 months, as concerns about his career only grow.
A Bulls source confirmed on Thursday that point guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee, but the organization was staying out of the prediction game.
Good thing because according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this procedure would cost Ball most of next season, as well as leaving questions about his career moving forward.
It would be the fourth surgery he’s had on the knee since he came into the league.
