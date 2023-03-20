The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls find some brotherly love, and finally beat 76ers star Joel Embiid

It took a grimy performance on defense, highlighted by a Derrick Jones Jr. nasty block on James Harden to seal the victory, but the Bulls pulled out the improbable win in double overtime.

By  Joe Cowley
   
PHILADELPHIA – Some friendly advice from one Philly guy to another.

“If you go and lay the ball up against me, nine times out of 10 I’m going to go get it,’’ Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. said very matter-of-factly.

Jones, who grew up just outside Philadelphia in Chester, PA, did go up and “get it.’’

As for 76ers guard James Harden? He was the one that was gotten.

And just like that, the Bulls added yet another win in a season of improbable victories and deflating inconsistencies.

Thanks to Jones blocking Harden’s game-tying lay-up attempt with 14 seconds left in the double-overtime, the Bulls held on to win 109-105, improving to 34-37 on the season and continuing to make a push to lock in a play-in spot.

“[Harden] went up for the lay-up when he should have gone up and dunked it to try and get a foul,’’ Jones said of the play.

It was almost like Harden forgot that Jones has a 46-inch vertical leap.

“I’m glad he did,’’ Jones said.

And while the win was one thing for the Bulls, even bigger was putting to rest the “Curse of Joel Embiid.’’ Entering the night, Embiid had played against the Bulls 12 times in his career and had 12 wins. All he did in those games was average 29.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

“He’s definitely a freak of nature,’’ Bulls forward Patrick Williams said of Embiid. “For us it’s knowing we have guys that just have to try and make it difficult on him.’’

How’s fouling him out as far as making it difficult on him?

Embiid did get his numbers – 37 points and 16 rebounds – but fouled out with 3:54 left in that second overtime with Philadelphia (48-23) leading by two.

“I knew that,’’ Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan said of Embiid’s streak against his organization. “It was only a matter of time. Not saying that was part of the motivation. We’ve got a bigger goal at hand than just trying to beat him, but I’m glad we got the win.’’

With just 11 regular-season games left, a win they very much needed.

The 76ers had a very simple game plan to start the game, and that meant feeding the “freak of nature,’’ and letting him eat.

That’s exactly what Embiid did, going 3-for-5 from the field for nine points and grabbing seven rebounds – just one less than the entire Bulls team. But trailing 22-17 after the first quarter didn’t seem to faze the Bulls one bit.

Even Harden increased the lead to eight early in the second, it was simply time to get to work for the visiting team.

That meant hands on everything on the defensive end, and grinding out baskets with ball movement on offense.

When Coby White hit a three-pointer at the 7:36 mark before the half, just like that the game was tied and the momentum had shifted. Momentum the Bulls rode the rest of the first half and throughout the third, answering any Sixers run with key baskets of their own to seemingly keep that five-point buffer going into the final stanza.

That’s when a grimy game got even grimier.

Tyrese Maxey had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation with a three-pointer, and DeRozan had a chance to play hero at the end of the first overtime, but missed his three-point attempt.

Thanks to Jones’ block, as well as 24 points off 21 turnovers for the game, the Bulls didn’t blink in the second overtime, pulling out the impressive win.

“We’re just playing with that desperation right now,’’ DeRozan said. “These last [11] games are the most important of our career right now.’’

