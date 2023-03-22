The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Bulls guard Zach LaVine backs 76ers star Joel Embiid for NBA MVP

“Embiid has it wrapped up this year, in my opinion,” LaVine said during the Bulls’ shootaround Wednesday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NBA players don’t have a say in MVP voting. That responsibility belongs to a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league.

But players had input in the voting before the 1980-81 season, and Bulls guard Zach LaVine said 76ers center Joel Embiid would be at the top of his ballot if that still were the case.

‘‘Embiid has it wrapped up this year, in my opinion,’’ LaVine said during shootaround Wednesday.

Whether you chalk up LaVine’s vote to recent memory — the Bulls played their second game in three days against the 76ers on Wednesday — or to the fact that they train together during the offseason, he isn’t off-base.

There are three realistic options for MVP this season: Embiid, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — who has won the award the last two seasons — and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jokic is averaging a near-triple-double on the No. 1 team in the West. Antetokounmpo has powered his team to the best record in the NBA. Embiid is a lethal two-way threat who entered play Wednesday having scored 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games.

In his last 10 games, Embiid is averaging 36.2 points on 61.3% shooting from the field to go with 9.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Before the Bulls’ double-overtime victory Monday in Philadelphia, 76ers coach Doc Rivers shared some thoughts on the debate over who should be the MVP. While the conversations have become divisive, he said there’s no need to criticize one player to elevate another.

While Rivers credited all three for their MVP-caliber play, his biased belief is that Embiid is deserving of the honor.

Doc in the house

Rivers — who played high school ball at Proviso East — shared some of his favorite traditions for every time he’s back in Chicago, and they all included food and family.

‘‘Seeing my brother every time,’’ Rivers said. ‘‘Pizza, hot dog, a combination like clockwork. All healthy Chicago meals.’’

Rivers, who played 14 seasons in the NBA, shared a favorite moment playing in Chicago. It included the old Chicago Stadium and Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

‘‘My first All-Star Game was here,’’ Rivers said. ‘‘My favorite moment was Michael Jordan at halftime. [All-Star Games] aren’t played like that anymore. Michael came in and basically went off on the guys. He said: ‘We’re not losing in my effing building. We don’t lose here. . . . Play the guys that want to play some defense.’

‘‘The first name out of his mouth was, ‘Play Doc.’ I was like, ‘This Michael guy is OK with me.’ That was a hell of a game.’’

Injury update

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said forward Javonte Green (knee) had no setbacks after playing on a minutes restriction Monday. He also said guard Alex Caruso (foot) would be available.

But after Caruso felt some discomfort during warmups, the Bulls decided to sit him ‘‘out of an abundance of caution’’ with their upcoming three-game West Coast road trip in mind.

The 76ers, meanwhile, played without guard James Harden (Achilles tendon). Rivers said there were no concerns about his long-term status.

