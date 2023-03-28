The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Report: Dwyane Wade heads latest Hall of Fame class

Chicago native played one season with Bulls; Pau Gasol also gets in

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Report: Dwyane Wade heads latest Hall of Fame class
Dwyane Wade

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) waves to the crowd after an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Miami. The Bulls defeated the Heat 98-95. This was Wade’s first game with the Bulls against his former team.

Lynne Sladky/AP

Dwyane Wade is among the finalists elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Dirk Nowitzki and coach Gregg Popovich, international stars Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, and WNBA legend Becky Hammon also have been voted into the 2023 class, sources said.

A formal announcement on the full Class of 2023 will come Saturday at the NCAA men’s Final Four in Houston.

Wade, a Chicago native who played for Richards High School in Oak Lawn, won three championships with the Heat and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006. He was a 13-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist for USA Basketball in 2008. He is 32nd on the NBA’s all-time points list (23,165).

Wade led Richards to a sectional final in 2000, his senior year, but lost to Brother Rice.

In college, Wade led Marquette to the 2003 Final Four, its first appearance since winning the national title in 1977. 

Wade played one season — 2016-17 — with the Bulls, averaging 18.3 points in 29.9 minutes. The Bulls lost to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Gasol won two championships with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant and was a six-time All-Star and two-time Olympic silver medalist for Spain.

Gasol played two seasons — 2014-15 and 2015-16 — with the Bulls and was an All-Star in both. During those two seasons, he averaged 17.6 points and 11.4 rebounds over 31.1 minutes. In the 2015 playoffs, the Bulls beat the Bucks in the first round before losing to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bulls did not make the playoffs in Gasol’s second season.

Nowitzki is No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,550 points, and he was named league MVP in 2007 and won a championship with the Mavericks in 2011, when he was named Finals MVP.

Popovich is the NBA’s all-time leader in coaching wins and guided the Spurs to five championships. 

Hammon was a six-time All-Star in her WNBA career and coached the Las Vegas Aces to a championship this past summer in her first season with the team.

The enshrinement is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.. 

Sun-Times wires

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan says coach Billy Donovan is right man for job
Bulls lose to Clippers but still like their direction
There’s no filling Michael Jordan’s shoes
Getting to the point: Bulls guard Zach LaVine is now free to score
Final Four field is totally nutty, but UConn’s fifth men’s title won’t be a strange outcome at all
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley keeps making opponents feel ‘squeezably soft’
The Latest
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel at Washington and Lee University, March 21, 2023, in Lexington, Va. A federal judge has ruled that Pence will have to testify before a grand jury. Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Nation/World
Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury in Jan. 6 investigation
Vice President Mike Pence will not be asked about his actions on Jan. 6, but he will have to testify about potential illegal acts committed by former President Donald Trump.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press and Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas (right) debate at WBBM-TV CBS Channel 2’s studio on Tuesday.
Elections
Johnson accuses Vallas of being ‘dismissive of a Black man’ in TV debate that features both vowing to unify Chicago
Asked how they would bring together a divided city, Vallas said his “comprehensive, very strong, very cohesive and united coalition” would allow him to do so. Johnson said he wouldn’t have gotten this far without a “multi-cultural, multi-generational movement” that is “Black, Brown, white, Asian, young old, middle-class and working class.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Michael Barr, Vice Chairman For Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearings to examine recent bank failures and the Federal regulatory response on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: DCMC101
Business
Fed official says banking rules are under review in the wake of SVB failure
Michael Barr, the nation’s top banking regulator, said Silicon Valley Bank was warned in the fall of 2021 that its interest rate model was not ‘aligned with reality.’
By Christopher Rugaber | AP Economics Writer
 
mccaskey__4_.jpg
Bears
Chairman George McCaskey delegates, waits as Bears strive to build winner, stadium
He seems content to hand control over football operations and the Arlington Park stadium project to incoming president Kevin Warren. And as far as the likelihood of the Bears leaving Chicago, he says, “Change is necessary at times.”
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_112187746.jpg
Elections
Young people in Chicago aren’t voting. Here’s why
Only 3% of ballots cast on Feb. 28 came from youth voters. So what’s the deal? “It’s obvious to me that young people in that city don’t feel empowered by their governance,” said Della Volpe, author of “Fight: How Gen Z is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America.”
By Lynn Sweet
 