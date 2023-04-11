The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

A like-loathe relationship for the Bulls this season

The players and coach are likable and talented, but the Bulls have been so disappointing.

By  Laurence W. Holmes
   
SHARE A like-loathe relationship for the Bulls this season
holmes_CST_041223_1.jpg

Billy Donovan knows the game and has elevated basketball discourse in the city, but his team has been mediocre.

Getty Images

This season’s Bulls are one of the most perplexing teams in recent history. Glance at the roster, and it’s filled with players who are easy to embrace. There’s DeMar DeRozan, the veteran who has brought legitimacy to the franchise with his multiple All-Star appearances, buzzer-beaters and overall attitude. There’s Zach LaVine, the high-flying shotmaker who makes transition basketball so fun to watch. Alex Caruso, who plays dynamic on-the-ball defense and whose basketball IQ is through the roof. I could go on about players such as Coby White and Patrick Williams improving or how noble Nikola Vucevic’s workmanlike demeanor is, but I digress.

As individuals, this team is likable.

So is the coach. Billy Donovan has elevated basketball discourse in this city. His answers to tough questions have been thoughtful and measured. It’s clear he knows the game and does a great job of expressing his knowledge with Bulls fandom. 

As an individual, this coach is likable.

There are no villains on this squad. No one can definitively point a finger and say, ‘‘That guy is the problem.” Even Patrick Beverley — the veteran brought in to play “bad cop” to Donovan’s “good cop” — has been delightful. Bulls teammates and fans have embraced his “tough love, keep it 100” style of leadership.

Nope, there’s not a bad guy in the bunch. Which makes this next part seem harsh: I don’t like this team!

Don’t get me wrong. When the ball is tipped Wednesday night in Toronto, I’ll be rooting for this band of misfits to keep going, but I’m still not sure why. This season has been littered with unmet expectations. When the season opened, the idea was this team would be in a better position to win a playoff series than the one that limped out of Milwaukee, losing in five games. 

That team never materialized. It has been excruciatingly mediocre. 

A 40-42 record makes all the sense in the world to anybody who has watched the Bulls. Last week was particularly upsetting. When they rallied to beat Memphis, it felt like a turning point in the season. And, sure, good teams don’t need turning points 80 games in, but here we were with a signature win for this talented yet underachieving crew. That comeback opened a world of possibilities. Maybe now, with Beverley at the point, the Bulls had a chance to play a more cohesive style of basketball. Maybe now, this team understood that midrange basketball is cool, but making threes is the way to win games in 2023. Maybe this was the team we’ve been craving.

The euphoria didn’t last. Two days later, the Bulls were at home with a legitimate shot to improve their seeding in a game against the Hawks. Everything was setting up for the Bulls to make a move. Atlanta’s sharpshooter, Trae Young, was out. The Bulls were at home and riding high off the win against the Grizzlies. What happened? They got blown out by a short-handed team. This solidified their spot as the Eastern Conference’s 10th-place team — a true and just reckoning.

Afterward, LaVine lamented that the Hawks wanted it more than the Bulls, which left every Bulls fan asking the same question: Why did they want it more than you? This would be an infuriating statement had the Hawks won by two or hit a heroic game-winner at the buzzer. The Bulls got beaten by 18 points, at home.

De La Soul said it best -— “The Stakes Is High” — but for some reason, that’s when we’ve come to trust this Bulls team the least. They’ll walk into Toronto in an actual “must win” game — that is, if they want their season to continue. Bulls fans have waited all season for them to reach their potential. It would be silly to allow yourself to hope again after the consistent inconsistencies of this team, right? 

But then you look at this group of likable dudes and think . . . please, one time this season, can you be what we all hoped you could be? And if you do that, we get to ask you to do it again, but at least take the first step to making this team likable instead of loathsome.

You can hear Laurence Holmes talk Chicago sports Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on 670 The Score with Dan Bernstein.  

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
If Bulls fail in play-in, the blame will fall squarely on players
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan knows what likely awaits him Wednesday in Toronto
Are the Bulls serious about winning? Because it seems like they’re just play-in around
Bulls finish off Pistons in season finale and prep for play-in game
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defensive with Zach LaVine’s improvements
The Latest
merlin_112683230.jpg
Crime
Woman, 23, shot during fight on CTA bus in South Shore
The woman was arguing with another bus passenger when she was shot in the collarbone. She was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of Trump,
Nation/World
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified documents
The White House is sharing with leaders in both houses of Congress the intelligence files held by President Trump, Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence.
By Eric Tucker | Associated PressMichael Balsamo | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Petr Mrazek makes a save.
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek carries Blackhawks to shocking win over Penguins
The Hawks’ 5-2 victory Tuesday dealt a massive blow to both their own draft lottery objectives — they jumped from 32nd to 30th in the NHL standings — and the Penguins’ playoff hopes. Only the Hawks’ own players and coaches appreciated the result.
By Ben Pope
 
Mariners_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Nelson Velázquez’s first career grand slam powers Cubs to comeback win vs. Mariners
Velázquez went 3-for-4 Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, center back, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. (The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
Nation/World
Terminated: As Chicagoans dodge potholes, Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes one in L.A. himself
The action star and former Republican governor took matters into his own hands when Los Angeles officials were slow to fix a giant pothole on his Brentwood street.
By Associated Press
 