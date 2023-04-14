The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Report: Diar DeRozan had to be escorted out of arena in Toronto

After the Bulls’ victory, Bulls security received word of online threats against the 9-year-old

By  Sun-Times wires
   
DeMar and Diar DeRozan

Cassidy Hubbarth interviews DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls and Diar DeRozan after the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, got a lot of attention for her shouting during the Bulls’ first play-in game Wednesday in Toronto. 

But ESPN reported Friday that she also was the victim of some unwanted and unacceptable attention.

The nine-year old was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena by Bulls security after the Bulls 109-105 victory after the NBA alerted the team to online threats directed at her.

Diar didn’t make the trip to Miami on Friday, despite offers from United Airlines to fly her to the game against the Heat. DeRozan said he didn’t want her to miss another day of school and said she had a basketball game of her own to play in. 

But her ear-splitting shouts Wednesday, coming when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’ ” DeMar DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’

“I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

