Report: Diar DeRozan had to be escorted out of arena in Toronto

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, got a lot of attention for her shouting during the Bulls’ first play-in game Wednesday in Toronto.

But ESPN reported Friday that she also was the victim of some unwanted and unacceptable attention.

The nine-year old was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena by Bulls security after the Bulls 109-105 victory after the NBA alerted the team to online threats directed at her.

Diar didn’t make the trip to Miami on Friday, despite offers from United Airlines to fly her to the game against the Heat. DeRozan said he didn’t want her to miss another day of school and said she had a basketball game of her own to play in.

But her ear-splitting shouts Wednesday, coming when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’ ” DeMar DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’

“I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”