The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Bulls Golf Sports

Polling Place: What grade are you giving the Bulls for the regular season?

Also, we asked if the Bulls will make it past the play-in tournament and — golf poll alert — for your favorite major among the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic fires against the Bucks.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bulls started the season slowly, responded to that by moving through the meat of the season slowly and finally — are you ready for this? — went down the home stretch of the season with all the alacrity and panache of a rusted, wobbly wheelbarrow.

So they’ve got that going for them, which is … whatever it is.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked you to grade the Bulls on a regular season in which they will finish a bit below .500 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

“The Bulls are an abject failure,” @tom19075 commented.

“The Bulls took a big step back,” @ChiTownSports wrote.

“They’re in NBA hell,” @SkywayWilly offered.

You probably can guess how well the grading went.

Also, we asked if the Bulls will make it past the play-in tournament (you probably can guess the reaction to that, too) and — golf poll alert — for your favorite major among the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What grade do you give the Bulls for the regular season?

Upshot: From all the Ds and Fs, you’d think the Bulls were headed for the draft lottery. But no, they couldn’t even pull that off. Bad shooting: check. Terrible starts to games: check. Inconsistent-at-best work at the defensive end by their best players: check, check, check. What a mess.

Poll No. 2: Will the Bulls, the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, make it past the play-in tournament?

Upshot: To get through, the Bulls would have to win a game at the home of the 9-seed (Raptors), then win another at the home of the 7-8 loser (Heat or Hawks). That’s kind of a long way of saying, ‘‘See you next season!’’

Poll No. 3: It’s Masters week. Which is the best men’s golf major?

Upshot: Look at all this support for “the tradition unlike any other.” Wow, right? The U.S. Open is a raucous blast. The British — just “the Open,” as they call it across the pond — has a one-of-a-kind weight of true importance. The PGA … well, it’s OK. But here, it’s the Masters in an all-out runaway. Must be the green jackets.

