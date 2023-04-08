Polling Place: What grade are you giving the Bulls for the regular season?

The Bulls started the season slowly, responded to that by moving through the meat of the season slowly and finally — are you ready for this? — went down the home stretch of the season with all the alacrity and panache of a rusted, wobbly wheelbarrow.

So they’ve got that going for them, which is … whatever it is.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we asked you to grade the Bulls on a regular season in which they will finish a bit below .500 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

“The Bulls are an abject failure,” @tom19075 commented.

“The Bulls took a big step back,” @ChiTownSports wrote.

“They’re in NBA hell,” @SkywayWilly offered.

You probably can guess how well the grading went.

Also, we asked if the Bulls will make it past the play-in tournament (you probably can guess the reaction to that, too) and — golf poll alert — for your favorite major among the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the British Open.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What grade do you give the Bulls for the regular season?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: What grade do you give the Bulls (38-42) for the regular season? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 6, 2023

Upshot: From all the Ds and Fs, you’d think the Bulls were headed for the draft lottery. But no, they couldn’t even pull that off. Bad shooting: check. Terrible starts to games: check. Inconsistent-at-best work at the defensive end by their best players: check, check, check. What a mess.

Poll No. 2: Will the Bulls, the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, make it past the play-in tournament?

Q2: Will the Bulls, the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, make it past the play-in tournament? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 6, 2023

Upshot: To get through, the Bulls would have to win a game at the home of the 9-seed (Raptors), then win another at the home of the 7-8 loser (Heat or Hawks). That’s kind of a long way of saying, ‘‘See you next season!’’

Poll No. 3: It’s Masters week. Which is the best men’s golf major?

Q3: It’s Masters week. Which is the best men’s golf major? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) April 6, 2023

Upshot: Look at all this support for “the tradition unlike any other.” Wow, right? The U.S. Open is a raucous blast. The British — just “the Open,” as they call it across the pond — has a one-of-a-kind weight of true importance. The PGA … well, it’s OK. But here, it’s the Masters in an all-out runaway. Must be the green jackets.

