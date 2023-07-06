The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls continue altering roster, waiving backup center Marko Simonovic

With a guaranteed contract of $1.84 million set to kick in on Friday, as expected, the Bulls waived the former second-round pick.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls continue altering roster, waiving backup center Marko Simonovic
Marko Simonovic

As expected, the Bulls waived former second-round pick Marko Simonovic on Thursday, one day before his guaranteed contract for the 2023-24 season kicked in.

Marta Lavandier/AP

Having dominating moments for the Windy City Bulls was rarely an issue for Marko Simonovic.

The double-double machine showed that again last season, averaging 15.9 points and 10 rebounds for the G-League team.

But when the 7-footer was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft (No. 44 overall), it was to impress at the NBA level, not in Hoffman Estates.

That’s why as expected, the Bulls announced on Thursday that the seldom-used center was waived, a day before his $1.84 million deal would have been guaranteed for the 2023-24 campaign.

In two seasons going back and forth between the Bulls and the G-League, Simonovic did get in 16 NBA games, but all in mop-up duty. The knock on him was a lack of strength in the post, as well as adjusting to the speed and athleticism of the bigs he would have to face in the Association.

It was obvious that he fell out of favor after his rookie season, when executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas opted to add Andre Drummond to the mix, rather than rely on what he hoped was a second-round steal in Karnisovas’ first Bulls draft class.


Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas
NBA 2K24 features Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete
Bulls’ Dalen Terry wants to make sure he’s not left out again in Year 2
Bulls continue to change ‘shot profile’ by agreeing to contract with forward Torrey Craig
The early-round winners and losers in NBA free agency
Counterpoint as Bulls pivot from Patrick Beverley to Jevon Carter
The Latest
Flanked by members of his transition committee and supporters, Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses the newly-released Mayor’s Transition Committee Report during a news conference at Greater Harvest Baptist Church on Thursday,
City Hall
Johnson unveils ‘blueprint to transform’ Chicago, revealing ‘how we will govern’ — and how residents can keep score
The mayor called the 223-page document the “foundation for how we will lead our city well into the future.” It has no recommendations on the new taxes Johnson says he needs to reduce violent crime. But it is loaded with ambitious, politically explosive ideas.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Wife obtained order of protection days before Little Village man fatally shot her and teen daughter, wounded son: prosecutors
Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson left the game Wednesday with a bruised left heel. File photo.
Cubs
Dansby Swanson’s availability for the All-Star Game, Cubs’ series vs. Yankees in question
Swanson bruised his left heel trying to beat out a double play on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
UPS workers “practice picket” at Teamsters Local 804, outside of a New York UPS facility on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Business
Pressure builds on UPS and Teamsters as contract talks break down
With agreements in place on noneconomic issues and potentially large costs of a strike, the company and the union have incentives to get a deal done this month.
By David Roeder
 
Elder_Lane_Beach_Winnetka_July_5__2023.jpeg
Metro/State
‘He lived a hero’s song;’ family remembers Winnetka man who drowned in Lake Michigan
“Luke lived his life guided by his experiences and he had several that allowed him to bestow compassion, love, inspiration, and leadership to others,” a statement from his family reads.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Michael Sneed
 