Bulls continue altering roster, waiving backup center Marko Simonovic

Having dominating moments for the Windy City Bulls was rarely an issue for Marko Simonovic.

The double-double machine showed that again last season, averaging 15.9 points and 10 rebounds for the G-League team.

But when the 7-footer was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft (No. 44 overall), it was to impress at the NBA level, not in Hoffman Estates.

That’s why as expected, the Bulls announced on Thursday that the seldom-used center was waived, a day before his $1.84 million deal would have been guaranteed for the 2023-24 campaign.

In two seasons going back and forth between the Bulls and the G-League, Simonovic did get in 16 NBA games, but all in mop-up duty. The knock on him was a lack of strength in the post, as well as adjusting to the speed and athleticism of the bigs he would have to face in the Association.

It was obvious that he fell out of favor after his rookie season, when executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas opted to add Andre Drummond to the mix, rather than rely on what he hoped was a second-round steal in Karnisovas’ first Bulls draft class.



