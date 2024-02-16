Polling Place: Michael Jordan? Vince Carter? LeBron James? The vote is in for best NBA dunker ever

OK, fine, we’ll go with Michael Jordan.

Even if it’s actually Vince Carter. Or LeBron James. Or someone else. There are lots and lots of someone elses, you know.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked voters to pick the best NBA dunker ever. Spoiler alert: They went with His Airness.

“Dr. J was the original,” @JeffreyCanalia commented. “Michael Jordan was the best.”

Carter got a healthy share of the vote — no surprise considering his dunks were, you know, holy wow.

“Vince was the perfect blend of finesse, power and bounce,” @DeyoSahler wrote. “All-time jams in both game action and dunk contests.”

Next, we asked who needs this All-Star break for the All-Star-less Bulls the most.

Last, we asked which sport will get the most attention from you now that football is over. Golf, said @psbfoto. College hoops, said @lisiecki_luke, getting nice and specific.

“Spring training baseball from Cubs or White Sox beats circling-the-drain Blackhawks or Bulls any day,” was @RogersParkMan’s take.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: In honor of Saturday’s All-Star Slam Dunk contest, who’s the best NBA dunker ever?

Upshot: People sometimes asked Jordan if he could fly. “For a little while,” he’d say. Yep, we’re full of little-known facts and never-before-heard quotes like that one. No extra charge.

Poll No. 2: Who needs this eight-day break from Bulls games the most?

Upshot: They’re old, banged up, run ragged and seemingly always a step short of where they ought to be. And those are just the fans. But seriously, folks.

Poll No. 3: With football season over, which of these sports gets the most attention from you?

Upshot: Confession: The creator of this poll included soccer because he thought if he went with “other” as the final choice (polls can accommodate a maximum of four choices), a bunch of angry soccer lovers would pile in and accuse him of ignoring the Beautiful Game. And then nobody voted for soccer. Go figure.

