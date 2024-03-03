The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Even with 22 games left the Bulls appear to be locked into No. 9 seed

Arturas Karnisovas’ “competitive” crew sits comfortably ninth in the Eastern Conference. While the executive would love to see them climb, that doesn’t seem to be in the forecast with the teams out in front of the Bulls.

By  Joe Cowley
   
The bar hasn’t been set very high for the Bulls since the trade deadline came and went, but even as inconsistent as this group has been they sit comfortably in the No. 9 spot with good reason.

With 22 regular season games left, there’s no doubt that Arturas Karnisovas can check the “competitive” box off when assessing his Bulls team.

The executive vice president of basketball operations has watched them beat a play-off bound Pelicans team down in New Orleans and then pull out a double-overtime win against a Cleveland squad that is arguably a top four roster in the Eastern Conference.

And that’s just been in the last week.

A box that Karnisovas can keep blank?

“Playoff Threat.”

The exec would never admit that, but Karnisovas knows enough about the NBA to understand what he currently has. The Bulls are the No. 9 seed in the conference and unless the teams in front and behind them completely change their profile this late in the season, the Bulls will finish as the No. 9 seed in the conference.

That means hosting a first-round play-in game, hoping they win, and then going on the road for a winner-take-all play-in game where the victor gets rewarded with the right to be run out of the arena by top-seeded Boston in four games.

Considering the lack of moves at the trade deadline and buyout market for the Bulls, that’s about as high as the bar can be set.

THE TEAMS AHEAD OF THE BULLS

Forget Boston, Cleveland and Milwaukee sliding from the top three. The rosters are too solid, barring a major injury.

NEW YORK – Tom Thibodeau’s crew is slowly trying to get healthy, and when the Knicks do they have arguably one of the deeper rosters in the conference thanks to an aggressive attitude at the trade deadline.

Key Injuries: OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Key Games: They host Philadelphia for two games next week, and then also have three games against the Bulls in a nine-day span to end the season.

PHILADELPHIA – Life without Joel Embiid hasn’t been fun, but the 76ers are trying to figure it out until the league’s defending MVP can return.

Key Injuries: Embiid

Key Games: Two games against the Clippers won’t be easy, but the two games in the Garden will tell a lot.

MIAMI – It’s no surprise that the Heat again seem to sleepwalk through the regular season until March hits. That means “Playoff Jimmy Butler” is getting prepared.

Key Injuries: Tyler Herro

Key Games: Miami has the third easiest schedule in the NBA remaining, with two key games against Philadelphia left.

ORLANDO – The Magic have come down to earth after a quick start to the season, but they do have the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Key Injuries: None

Key Games: Two games against Milwaukee in the last week could test the young Magic.

INDIANA – The Pacers remained very Jekyll and Hyde since the deadline, losing to the likes of Charlotte and Toronto, while beating Dallas and New York.

Key Injuries: None

Key Games: Indiana has some landmines still in front of them, having to play both Cleveland and Oklahoma City twice.

THE TEAMS BEHIND THE BULLS

ATLANTA – It’s hard to take the Hawks seriously even when they are at full strength, but with Trae Young sidelined with finger surgery they could easily fall out of the final play-in spot.

Key Injuries: Young, Onyeka Okongwu

Key Games: The Hawks have the 10th toughest remaining schedule, including two games with the Celtics.

BROOKLYN – Back-to-back wins over Atlanta have the Nets closing ground for that final play-in spot, and they do hold the fourth easiest schedule in the league.

Key Injuries: Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas

Key Games: Brooklyn has two games each with the Pacers, Knicks and 76ers, as well as a home game with the Bulls that could all decide their fate.

