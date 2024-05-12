The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 12, 2024
NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the top picks in 2024

Joe Cowley’s first draft forecast looks at draft lottery winners and losers, and whom the Bulls should take at No. 11.

By  Joe Cowley
   
A general view of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in New York.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While the Bulls stayed mathematically pat, there were several organizations that hit lottery gold. Or in the case of the ’24 class, lottery copper that could actually leave a stain of green around the neck.

Atlanta was the big winner, nabbing No. 1 despite just a 3% chance, while Houston also jumped up six spots and grabbed No. 3 overall.

The loser? Of course it was the lowly Pistons, finishing the regular season with the worst record at 14-68, but falling out of the top four to draft fifth.

NBA mock draft: Projecting the top picks

1. Atlanta: Alex Sarr – C – The Hawks could use some stability in the middle and grab an immediate shot-blocking presence.

2. Washington: Zaccharie Risacher – F – A streaky three-point shooter, but at age 19 and professional experience, a must-get.

3. Houston: Reed Sheppard – G – Hard-nosed two-way guard who adds three-point shooting and toughness.

4. San Antonio: Nikola Topic – PG – Needs to add an outside shot, but will pick-and-roll opponents to death with “Wemby.”

5. Detroit: Matas Buzelis – F – Pistons need more outside shooting, and Buzelis has the range but just lacks the consistency.

6. Charlotte: Donovan Clingan – C – For the team that needs about everything, how about a proven champion?

7. Portland: Stephon Castle – G – Castle is a combo guard that comes with intangibles the Blazers sorely lack.

8. San Antonio: Ron Holland – After grabbing the point guard at No. 4, why not add an athletic project with a second pick?

9. Memphis: Cody Williams – F – Has all the gifts to be an elite two-way player and fits right in with what the Grizzlies want to do.

10. Utah: Rob Dillingham – G – The Jazz need backcourt depth and Dillingham is a bucket getter.

11. BULLS: Dalton Knecht – F – Sure, he’s 23, but gives the Bulls much-needed three-point shooting.

12. Oklahoma City: Ja’Kobe Walter – SG – The young Thunder can score from anywhere, so why not add another outside threat.

13. Sacramento: Isaiah Collier – G – It’s De’Aaron Fox’s show, but why not add an athletic sidekick.

14. Portland: Kyle Filipowski – C – The Blazers add a 7-footer with the hopes he can develop an outside shot to space the floor.

