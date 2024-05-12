NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the top picks in 2024

While the Bulls stayed mathematically pat, there were several organizations that hit lottery gold. Or in the case of the ’24 class, lottery copper that could actually leave a stain of green around the neck.

Atlanta was the big winner, nabbing No. 1 despite just a 3% chance, while Houston also jumped up six spots and grabbed No. 3 overall.

The loser? Of course it was the lowly Pistons, finishing the regular season with the worst record at 14-68, but falling out of the top four to draft fifth.

French forward Zaccharie Risacher dribbles the ball during the French Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB) Pro A match on March 23, 2024. | Ian Langsdon/Getty Images 1 of 4 Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, right, drives while defended by Illinois State’s Johnny Kinziger, left, on Dec. 29, 2023. | James Crisp/AP 2 of 4 Matas Buzelis of G League Ignite is fouled as he dunks during an NBA G League Fall Invitational game on September 08, 2023. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images 3 of 4 Serbian basketball player Nikola Topic, right, dribbles during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season game. | Altan Gocher/Getty Images 4 of 4

NBA mock draft: Projecting the top picks

1. Atlanta: Alex Sarr – C – The Hawks could use some stability in the middle and grab an immediate shot-blocking presence.

2. Washington: Zaccharie Risacher – F – A streaky three-point shooter, but at age 19 and professional experience, a must-get.

3. Houston: Reed Sheppard – G – Hard-nosed two-way guard who adds three-point shooting and toughness.

4. San Antonio: Nikola Topic – PG – Needs to add an outside shot, but will pick-and-roll opponents to death with “Wemby.”

5. Detroit: Matas Buzelis – F – Pistons need more outside shooting, and Buzelis has the range but just lacks the consistency.

6. Charlotte: Donovan Clingan – C – For the team that needs about everything, how about a proven champion?

7. Portland: Stephon Castle – G – Castle is a combo guard that comes with intangibles the Blazers sorely lack.

8. San Antonio: Ron Holland – After grabbing the point guard at No. 4, why not add an athletic project with a second pick?

9. Memphis: Cody Williams – F – Has all the gifts to be an elite two-way player and fits right in with what the Grizzlies want to do.

10. Utah: Rob Dillingham – G – The Jazz need backcourt depth and Dillingham is a bucket getter.

11. BULLS: Dalton Knecht – F – Sure, he’s 23, but gives the Bulls much-needed three-point shooting.

12. Oklahoma City: Ja’Kobe Walter – SG – The young Thunder can score from anywhere, so why not add another outside threat.

13. Sacramento: Isaiah Collier – G – It’s De’Aaron Fox’s show, but why not add an athletic sidekick.

14. Portland: Kyle Filipowski – C – The Blazers add a 7-footer with the hopes he can develop an outside shot to space the floor.