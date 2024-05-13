The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
Another day, another rumor around Bulls general manager Marc Eversley

Eversley is no stranger to being in the rumor mill for a promotion with another organization, and now the Pistons have entered the rumor mill.

By  Joe Cowley
   
“We’re definitely trying to bring this team back to relevance, absolutely,’’ Bulls GM Marc Eversley said. “This is the Chicago Bulls; it’s an iconic brand. There’s a tremendous amount of history.”

Bulls GM Marc Eversley is being looked at for a promotion by the Pistons. The third team Eversley has been linked to the past few seasons.

AP

Marc Eversley’s name has been churning in the rumor mill for a few seasons, as the Bulls general manager was linked to interest from Portland and Charlotte the past few seasons.

According to a source, now the Pistons have expressed interest in Eversley as a candidate for the vacancy they have atop the basketball operations department.

Eversley was brought to the Bulls back in 2020, and was one of the first major moves made by current executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. He previously worked at Nike, before then joining front offices in Toronto, Washington and Philadelphia.

Karnisovas was asked last month about Eversley’s job status, especially in the wake of yet another disappointing season by the Bulls, and insisted “I feel really good about the front office. By me sitting here and saying that we need to make changes and improve, I think they’re all going to work extremely hard. I have total confidence in them coming up and being creative. We’ve done that in the past and looking forward to this free agency.”

While Eversley was a rumor, the departure of yet another assistant coach was not, as the Bulls’ public relations staff confirmed that Josh Longstaff left the Bulls to join Charles Lee and the Hornets’ new-look coaching staff.

Longstaff spent four seasons with Billy Donovan and will be the third change in the coaching staff so far.

Chris Fleming was let go last month, while Maurice Cheeks wanted to take a lesser role to ease back on the workload.

NOTE: The Bulls PR staff was a finalist for the Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award, with the Professional Basketball Writers Association announcing on Monday that the Timberwolves staff won it.

The Bulls reached the finals along with Minnesota, Atlanta, Detroit and Orlando.

