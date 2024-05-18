The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bulls continue building out the coaching staff by hiring Wes Unseld Jr.

Bulls PR confirmed an earlier ESPN report on Saturday that Unseld Jr. was set to join the coaching staff. Expect the search for one more vacancy to continue as Billy Donovan adds big names to sit next to him.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Wizards Unseld Basketball

The Bulls and Billy Donovan added some more experience to the coaching staff, set to hire Wes Unseld Jr. as a lead assistant.

Steve Dykes/AP

Chris Fleming’s seat did not stay empty for long.

After parting ways with the assistant coach following a season in which Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas called falling “short of expectations,” the coaching staff found an experienced replacement in Wes Unseld Jr.

The Bulls’ public relations staff confirmed the ESPN report from earlier on Saturday afternoon, as Unseld Jr. not only has a Denver connection with Karnisovas, but also has head coaching experience with his two-plus seasons with the Washington Wizards.

That doesn’t mean that Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan are done building the coaching staff out, still looking at a vacancy left by Josh Longstaff leaving for Charlotte to join Charles Lee’s staff. Like they did with Unseld Jr. the Bulls and Donovan are looking for big-name assistants to add into the mix.

And if there’s any thought that Karnisovas was looking to bring in an assistant that could slide into the head coaching chair if they feel the Bulls are still underachieving, it’s safe to check those thoughts at the door. Despite Donovan being put on the “hot seat” by the Las Vegas odds makers at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, he’s currently as safe as he’s been on the day he was hired by the Bulls.

Karnisovas made that very clear last month when he spoke to the media on the final exit interviews.

“I like what Billy has done here the last four years,” Karnisovas said. “Billy is someone you build a program with. He’s a very good coach and even a better human being.”

That belief in Donovan was also based on boxes he felt the coach and for the most part the staff had checked off.

“We established a winning expectation, we defined a profile for the Bulls player, and we put an emphasis on player development,” Karnisovas continued. “It is also on me to facilitate Billy with the resources he needs to build a team that can be successful consistently.”

Besides the changes to the coaching staff still under construction, expect the Bulls to continue making changes in the training and performance staff after moving on from long-time Performance Director Chip Schaefer.

