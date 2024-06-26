Bulls select Chicago-born Matas Buzelis 11th overall in NBA Draft, continue slow play of roster change

The hand is being played slowly, but it’s being played.

Call that progress for a Bulls organization that was dug in the sands of continuity for almost three consecutive disappointing seasons.

Less than one week after trading Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City for 21-year-old point guard Josh Giddey, the Bulls used Wednesday’s first round of the NBA draft to continue the retooling, selecting Chicago-born Matas Buzelis with the 11th overall pick.

Buzelis never played varsity basketball in Illinois. He attended Hinsdale Central as a freshman (then COVID hit). He left and attended two out of state prep schools. His younger brother is currently a rising senior at Hinsdale Central, plays basketball. Both his parents played professional basketball in their native Lithuania.

“Super thankful. Very grateful,” Buzelis said on being selected by the Bulls. “I worked really hard to get here. I can’t thank the Bulls organization enough.”

#Bulls Rookie Matas Buzelis. "Thank you to everyone who ever doubted me."



In grabbing the promising wing forward, the hope is that Buzelis can add athleticism and rim protection from the wing, but still needs a lot of work in building out his frame, as well as fixing an outside shot that is best described as streaky.

Buzelis becomes the third Chicago-native to be drafted by the hometown Bulls after Derrick Rose in 2008 and current Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu in 2021.

The 6-9, 197 pound Buzelis was a 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American and was ranked the No. 5 prospect by ESPN in the class of 2023.

Contributing: Michael O’Brien, Kyle Williams