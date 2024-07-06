The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Bulls Sports

Bulls send DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento in a three-team sign-and-trade

The Bulls and Kings were looking for another trade partner to get involved and they found one Saturday night, with the Bulls sending DeRozan to the Kings with a three-year, $74-million sign-and-trade, the Spurs getting Harrison Barnes, and the Bulls landing Chris Duarte, two second round picks and cash.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls send DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento in a three-team sign-and-trade
Bulls Knicks Basketball

DeMar DeRozan’s stay with the Bulls has ended after a Saturday night sign-and-trade with the Kings. The Spurs were the third team used to make the deal happen.

John Munson/AP Photos

It was as emotional as DeMar DeRozan had been in his three-year stay with the Bulls.

Just minutes after the play-in loss to Miami back in April, the veteran was asked about his immediate future and facing free agency.

“It’s kind of like crawling up that hill,” DeRozan said. “You get knocked back down, you take a look up that mountain and say, ‘Damn, I gotta do it all over again, gotta figure it out.’ “

As of Saturday night there’s now a new hill to climb.

With the Sun-Times reporting earlier in the week that DeRozan had played his last game with the Bulls, he quickly found a new home, sent to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade that gives DeRozan three years and up to $74 million. Bulls public relations confirmed the deal.

Rumors of a three-way trade happening started late Friday, and that third team ended up being San Antonio, where DeRozan coincidentally played before becoming a Bull in a sign-and-trade. The Spurs will receive Harrison Barnes and the Bulls get Chris Duarte, two second round picks and cash.

It also continues pushing the youth movement forward by Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, who had already moved on from Alex Caruso before the start of free agency last week.

That doesn’t mean his work is done, as the Bulls continue aggressively shopping Zach LaVine and have been looking for a new home for Nikola Vucevic if it presents itself.

As for DeRozan he leaves quite a three-year stay, not only impacting the Bulls on the court, but as an elite leader off of it. Even at age 34 during the 2023-24 campaign he led the league in total minutes played, averaging 24 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls have made some changes and will make more, but logic behind them is baffling
Bulls need to finish in bottom 10 next season, and they have roster to do it
DeMar DeRozan makes guest appearance in Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' video
Bulls' ‘broken’ relationship with Zach LaVine makes lack of trade interest a serious problem
DeMar DeRozan's days as a Bull are over as youth movement continues
‘Ambitious’ free-agent period begins for the Bulls and the NBA on Sunday
The Latest
NASCARMUSIC1-070724-4.jpg
Music
The Black Keys shift in to high gear for rousing set at NASCAR Chicago
“We’re just trying to get louder than those race cars,” Dan Auerbach declared to a cheering crowd.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Police lights.
Crime
Teen boy beaten, hit by car in Norwood Park
A 16-year-old boy was hit by a car and beaten about 11:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street. He is hospitalized in critical condition with punctured lungs and a broken jaw.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jon Landau
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Landau’s partnership with James Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
By ANTHONY McCARTNEY, Associated Press Entertainment Writer
 
IMG_8686.jpg
Obituaries
Patricia Haynes, who for years ran Mother McAuley High School theater program, dead at 74
She had a 37-year run at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, where she led the theater program, eventually going on to create the 99th Street Summer Theatre Festival, a children’s summer camp and other programming.
By Violet Miller
 
Artyom Levshunov
Blackhawks
Blackhawks sign Artyom Levshunov to entry-level contract, pulling him out of Michigan State
The defenseman drafted No. 2 overall will officially turn pro for the 2024-25 season. He will likely end up starting the season with Rockford in the AHL.
By Ben Pope
 