Monday, July 8, 2024
Bulls make three-team deal official, acquiring guard Chris Duarte

DeMar DeRozan is officially a Sacramento King, as the Bulls announced the three-team trade Monday evening. Not only did the Bulls get Duarte in return, but also acquired two second-round picks and cash considerations.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Bulls Pacers Basketball

Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas said goodbye to DeMar DeRozan in a Monday statement, as the franchise made the three-team deal official and acquired Chris Duarte.

Michael Conroy/AP Photos

There will be a time and place for a video tribute and a standing ovation.

When DeMar DeRozan returns to the United Center with the Sacramento Kings this upcoming season, he can count on receiving both.

But Monday was a simple statement from Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in officially completing the three-team trade.

“We thank DeMar for everything he has done for our team as a leader and mentor,” Karnisovas said. “Everyone inside our building appreciated and respected DeMar’s professionalism and commitment to this organization and the city of Chicago, and we wish him the best in Sacramento.”

As reported over the weekend, the Bulls acquired Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks and cash considerations, while the Kings acquired DeRozan in a sign-and-trade for three years at $70 million. The Spurs were the third team and received Harrison Barnes and a future first rounder.

The immediate question the Bulls now face, however, is what to do with Duarte in a suddenly crowded guard room?

“We are thrilled to bring Chris into the mix here with his experience, versatility and offensive abilities,” Karnisovas said.

That’s great but he is now in the mix with Josh Giddey and Coby White the expected starters, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry in reserve roles, and of course the elephant in the room that is still Zach LaVine.

The Bulls remain active in shopping the two-time All-Star guard, but LaVine’s contract and injury history are not an easy sell.

The hope in making the sign-and-trade for DeRozan is getting two second round picks back that can now be attached to the LaVine package. But still it’s a long shot and the market has been screaming for over a year that there is not a lot of interest in LaVine.

As for Duarte, the hope is he can rekindle his rookie season with the Pacers when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in collecting All-Rookie Second Team honors.

The other unanswered question is what is the status of injured point guard Lonzo Ball and does he factor in? That answer could be coming soon with Ball (knee surgery) expected to begin five-on-five scrimmaging with full contact.

NOTE: The Bulls also announced the Jalen Smith signing, inking the center/forward to a three-year contract. The team did not disclose the money, but it was a reported $27 million deal.

