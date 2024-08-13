Bulls schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play

The NBA’s in-season tournament has a nice new name, a big fat sponsor, and now a schedule in place for pool play as of Tuesday.

The Bulls announced their four-game obstacle course for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, and again will have a date with the now-defending NBA champions in the Boston Celtics in Group East C in the finale.

It will start for the Bulls in Cleveland on Nov. 15, taking on the Cavaliers on the road, then hosting Atlanta on Nov. 22, a second road game in the Nation’s Capital to take on the Wizards on Nov. 26, and then hosting the Celtics on Nov. 29 at the United Center.

Not that the Bulls had a fun time in last season’s pool play, going 0-4, including hitting rock bottom during the 2023-24 season with an embarrassing 124-97 loss that dropped them to 5-14 in the standings.

It was in that game that coach Billy Donovan and several of his players – specifically DeMar DeRozan – became angry with Boston for running up the score in order to make sure they reached the point differential to advance out of pool play.

If the Bulls can turn things around this time around and make it out of pool play, the remaining eight teams will then play the single-elimination Knockout Rounds beginning on Dec. 10.

The Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament.