Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Bulls schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play

The Bulls will see the defending NBA champions for a second consecutive season in the in-season tournament pool play, this time hosting the Boston Celtics.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Bulls have released the NBA in-season tournament pool play schedule, which includes a rematch with Boston.

The NBA’s in-season tournament has a nice new name, a big fat sponsor, and now a schedule in place for pool play as of Tuesday.

The Bulls announced their four-game obstacle course for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, and again will have a date with the now-defending NBA champions in the Boston Celtics in Group East C in the finale.

It will start for the Bulls in Cleveland on Nov. 15, taking on the Cavaliers on the road, then hosting Atlanta on Nov. 22, a second road game in the Nation’s Capital to take on the Wizards on Nov. 26, and then hosting the Celtics on Nov. 29 at the United Center.

Not that the Bulls had a fun time in last season’s pool play, going 0-4, including hitting rock bottom during the 2023-24 season with an embarrassing 124-97 loss that dropped them to 5-14 in the standings.

It was in that game that coach Billy Donovan and several of his players – specifically DeMar DeRozan – became angry with Boston for running up the score in order to make sure they reached the point differential to advance out of pool play.

If the Bulls can turn things around this time around and make it out of pool play, the remaining eight teams will then play the single-elimination Knockout Rounds beginning on Dec. 10.

The Lakers won the inaugural in-season tournament.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Another Olympic gold medal in hand, U.S. men's basketball focuses on Los Angeles 2028
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball playing 5-on-5 but still not in starting plans
Coby White ready for leadership role on young Bulls team
This mess of a Bulls roster will fall on coach Billy Donovan to juggle
Michael Jordan attends Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for friend Dwight Freeney
Best Summer Olympics sport? Here's how you voted
The Latest
Girl K band performs at Wicker Park Fest.
Entertainment and Culture
GIRL K sheds the indie rock band persona for decidedly pop road
Finding success as a musician is exceedingly difficult in an era when social media algorithms can make or break careers, but that doesn’t stop Chicagoan Katherine Patino from chasing her dreams.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Coalition to March on the DNC spokesperson Hatem Abudayyeh speaks in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Tuesday.
DNC 2024
DNC protesters vow to appeal after federal judge sides with City Hall on parade path
Conflicts over park permits and speaker slots outside the convention have also threatened to prolong the litigation. The convention begins Monday at the United Center and McCormick Place.
By Jon Seidel
 
An empty sidewalk with homes on the right side near the intersection of North Wolcott Avenue and West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park.
Housing & development
Want to dispute your property tax assessment bill? Here's how.
Cook County properties are reassessed once every three years, and this year, Chicago is undergoing reassessment. This means property owners should receive a reassessment notice in the mail.
By Abby Miller
 
image002 (1).png
News
Al Capone's favorite Colt pistol to go on display at Las Vegas museum
The Mob Museum announced that it had acquired the Colt 1911 .45 semi-automatic pistol that notorious mobster Al Capone called ‘Sweetheart.’ He credited the gun with saving his life.
By David Struett
 
Robert M. Kowalski walking in to the Dirksen Federal Building on March 4.
The Watchdogs
Key figure in crooked Bridgeport bank scandal gets 25-year sentence
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall also ordered Robert Kowalski to pay $7 million in restitution to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. In 2023, Kowalski was convicted of embezzling $8 million from clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings and concealing more than $560,000 in assets when he went bankrupt.
By Tim Novak
 