Let the drama begin for the Bulls as the 2024-25 NBA schedule is out

The NBA loves to push a good storyline.

Even when it involves a Bulls team that could be leaning more lottery-bound than postseason play, the league made sure their recent offseason didn’t go unnoticed.

That’s why with the release of the 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Thursday, the home opener on Oct. 26 really stood out. The Bulls will welcome in Alex Caruso and the Thunder to the United Center on that Saturday night, allowing Caruso to extract some revenge for being traded and former Oklahoma City starting guard Josh Giddey to try and prove why his old team was wrong for giving up on him.

Could it end up being a game filed in the blowout department for the Bulls? Definitely, especially considering the Thunder could be one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

But it won’t be short on drama.

Here are five other Bulls games that fall under that soap opera department that the league covets so much.

Oct. 23 at New Orleans

Everyone loves the season opener, and for the Bulls it will come in the “Big Easy.” So where’s the drama taking on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? With the Bulls rotation? Will Zach LaVine still be on the team or somehow traded? If he is on the team, can he play nice? And what about Lonzo Ball, who once played in NOLA for two seasons before joining the Bulls? Is he back from three left knee surgeries and getting minutes? So much to be answered and all in Game 1.

Jan. 12 vs. Sacramento

The second major homecoming of the season, as the Bulls host the Kings and their new leader DeMar DeRozan. All the veteran did in his three years as a Bull was hit clutch shots and try to lead a bunch of young guys that needed leadership. While it only produced one playoff appearance, it was quite a ride with DeRozan. The Bulls opted to move on from him in mid-summer, sending him west in a sign-and-trade.

Feb. 5 at Minnesota

The final game before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6. It might not have any more drama than that for the Bulls.

March 8 at Miami

Back to the scene of the crime, taking on a Heat team that has eliminated the Bulls from the play-in tournament two consecutive years. There won’t likely be a third considering the trajectory of both organizations, but who knows. Expect Jimmy Butler to continue haunting his old team.

March 15 at Houston

The Rockets? No big deal? Maybe, but it’s the start of a six-city, 10-day West Coast odyssey that has “tank for Cooper Flagg” written all over it. The Bulls will start off against the Rockets, and then take on Utah, Phoenix, Sacramento, the Lakers and Denver.