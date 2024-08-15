The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Let the drama begin for the Bulls as the 2024-25 NBA schedule is out

The Bulls will welcome in a few very familiar faces this season, starting with the home opener on Oct. 26 when Alex Caruso and the Thunder come to the United Center for what could be a dramatic reunion.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan

Bulls coach Billy Donovan and his team will welcome DeMar DeRozan back to the United Center on Jan. 12, with the Kings coming to town. One of five Bulls game filled with a dramatic storyline.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Share

The NBA loves to push a good storyline.

Even when it involves a Bulls team that could be leaning more lottery-bound than postseason play, the league made sure their recent offseason didn’t go unnoticed.

That’s why with the release of the 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Thursday, the home opener on Oct. 26 really stood out. The Bulls will welcome in Alex Caruso and the Thunder to the United Center on that Saturday night, allowing Caruso to extract some revenge for being traded and former Oklahoma City starting guard Josh Giddey to try and prove why his old team was wrong for giving up on him.

Could it end up being a game filed in the blowout department for the Bulls? Definitely, especially considering the Thunder could be one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

But it won’t be short on drama.

Here are five other Bulls games that fall under that soap opera department that the league covets so much.

Related

Oct. 23 at New Orleans

Everyone loves the season opener, and for the Bulls it will come in the “Big Easy.” So where’s the drama taking on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans? With the Bulls rotation? Will Zach LaVine still be on the team or somehow traded? If he is on the team, can he play nice? And what about Lonzo Ball, who once played in NOLA for two seasons before joining the Bulls? Is he back from three left knee surgeries and getting minutes? So much to be answered and all in Game 1.

Jan. 12 vs. Sacramento

The second major homecoming of the season, as the Bulls host the Kings and their new leader DeMar DeRozan. All the veteran did in his three years as a Bull was hit clutch shots and try to lead a bunch of young guys that needed leadership. While it only produced one playoff appearance, it was quite a ride with DeRozan. The Bulls opted to move on from him in mid-summer, sending him west in a sign-and-trade.

Feb. 5 at Minnesota

The final game before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6. It might not have any more drama than that for the Bulls.

March 8 at Miami

Back to the scene of the crime, taking on a Heat team that has eliminated the Bulls from the play-in tournament two consecutive years. There won’t likely be a third considering the trajectory of both organizations, but who knows. Expect Jimmy Butler to continue haunting his old team.

March 15 at Houston

The Rockets? No big deal? Maybe, but it’s the start of a six-city, 10-day West Coast odyssey that has “tank for Cooper Flagg” written all over it. The Bulls will start off against the Rockets, and then take on Utah, Phoenix, Sacramento, the Lakers and Denver.

Latest on the Bulls
The Bulls' Coby White defends against the Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis.
Bulls
Bulls' schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play
The Bulls announced their four-game schedule for the 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup on Tuesday, and they’ll face the defending NBA champion Celtics again in the finale of East Group C play.
By Joe Cowley
 
From left to right, United States' Stephen Curry (4), Anthony Edwards (5) and LeBron James (6) celebrate after beating France to win the gold medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Olympic Sports
Another Olympic gold medal in hand, U.S. men's basketball focuses on Los Angeles 2028
The mission was completed Saturday night when the United States won gold for the fifth consecutive Games, holding off France — in Paris, no less — 98-87.
By AP
 
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 11
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball playing 5-on-5 but still not in starting plans
August was a big hurdle for the often-injured point guard. Playing scrimmages doesn’t mean Ball is even close to cleared for an NBA season, and he’s definitely not jumping Josh Giddey for the starting point guard spot.
By Joe Cowley
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Coby White ready for leadership role on young Bulls team
This mess of a Bulls roster will fall on coach Billy Donovan to juggle
Michael Jordan attends Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony for friend Dwight Freeney
Best Summer Olympics sport? Here's how you voted
TNT parent company sues NBA after league rejects bid for broadcast rights
USA Basketball team remains an Olympic-sized mystery
The Latest
Robert Almodovar stands outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse last week.
La Voz Chicago
Jueza que prohibió a un hombre la entrada a la corte por usar teléfono podría enfrentarse a la Junta de Investigación Judicial
El juez principal del Condado de Cook, Tim Evans, dijo que convocará a un panel esta semana para considerar si una jueza infringió las normas de ética cuando también amenazó a un hombre con la cárcel por tener un teléfono celular.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A large crowd cheers and raises fists and phones at Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Sept. 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Riot Fest se queda en Douglass Park, descartando los planes de trasladarse al SeatGeek Stadium de Bridgeview
En un abrupto cambio, los organizadores del festival anunciaron que el evento permanecerá en Chicago después de todo. Los residentes del vecindario, que estaban deseando que el festival abandonara la ciudad, expresaron su consternación al enterarse de que volverían a tener que lidiar con el ruido, la basura y el tráfico.
By Miriam Di Nunzio Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times , and 2 more
 
latinrestaurants-08xx24-27.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Durante Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebra la gastronomía latina de Chicago
Más de 40 restaurantes latinos de Chicago participan en el evento, que se celebra del 16 al 30 de agosto.
By Ambar Colón
 
Peter Marshall takes a tic-tac-toe-themed publicity photo for "The Hollywood Squares."
Obituaries
Peter Marshall, longtime 'Hollywood Squares' host, dies at 98
Singer and actor made his name as straight man for the likes of Paul Lynde and George Gobel.
By Andrew Dalton | AP
 
PARADE-080623_4.jpg
Other Views
Indian Independence Day celebrations should be free of Hindu nationalism
Most Indian Americans simply have no interest in promoting Hindu nationalism. We must educate our communities as we celebrate Indian Independence Day over the next few days.
By Rasheed Ahmed
 