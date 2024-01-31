The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Coby White scores a season-high 35, but help might not be on the way

With the trade deadline eight days away, the Bulls are sounding like a team headed into what could be a very uninspiring week. That didn’t slow down Coby White from having a season-high 35-point night in the win over the Hornets.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Coby White scores a season-high 35, but help might not be on the way
Coby White

While the Bulls front office remained very quiet on the trade front, guard Coby White put up a very loud 35 points in the win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Jacob Kupferman/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Billy Donovan sounded like he was preparing for the inevitable on Wednesday.

While the Bulls coach has not been in the meetings his front office has currently been having back in Chicago, Donovan does have frequent conversations with executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

With the NBA trade deadline now eight days away, Donovan sounded like there wasn’t much to discuss.

That would be in sync with several sources outside the organization that didn’t foresee much activity from the Bulls.

Andre Drummond continued to be the most realistic piece moved for now, but don’t expect a big return.

A scenario that doesn’t exactly scream improvement for a team that was now 23-26 even after the 117-110 win over the Hornets.

“The injury part has been really unfortunate for us,” Donovan said, when asked about making a deal just to get more available bodies onto the roster. “Zach (LaVine) has played half the year, Patrick (Williams) being setback with his injury, Torrey (Craig) was out significant time, Dalen (Terry) going down (Tuesday) night … the biggest thing for me – and I’ll use a guy like Alex Caruso as an example – you can bring in guys that have a really winning make-up, that impact winning. Alex is a guy I’m using as an example, like everyone sees him, how he impacts it. To me it’s not just bringing bodies in but are you bringing in guys that want to or have that kind of mentality, that understand, respect what goes into winning, and how to impact winning. That’s when you get growth into the group.”

That’s why Donovan had no plans to go to his front office and ask them for help with a deal.

“I wouldn’t be like, ‘Hey, let’s just fill bodies,’ because you can end up doing that and the dynamics of your team might not be the same,” Donovan said. “That’s what’s important to me.”

Winning is important too, and that’s where this team continues to battle with inconsistencies.

Case in point after Tuesday’s dismal home loss to Toronto? The second quarter against Charlotte in which the Bulls turned the ball over five teams, leading to 12 points by the home team off those miscues.

“I think we try and do too much, try and move too quick,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said of the lack of ball security against the Hornets. “Premeditate a lot of our passes rather than reading it. We speed ourselves up, instead of just making the easy play. We try to be too unselfish at times rather than making the easy play.”

Thank goodness for Coby White .

Yes, the Carolina native finished the game with a season-high 35 points, but it was when he got the points that turned the game around.

Trailing by seven with 46 seconds left in the first half, White drew the foul and made two free throws and then was fouled from three just before the first-half horn, making three more free throws to cut the deficit to two going into the locker room.

With the game tied going into the final quarter, it was White yet again, as the point guard was masterful playing all 12 minutes of the quarter and scoring 10 points, handing out three assists and grabbing three rebounds.

Donovan called White’s performance a product of being disappointed with the loss to Toronto 24 hours earlier. White simply called it flipping the aggressiveness.

“The biggest thing is winning and losing, and the loss (to the Raptors) kind of ticked me off because down this stretch it was a winnable game for us,” White said. “I attack every game the same but obviously I wanted to come out (Wednesday) and be a lot more aggressive.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
News coming soon on Bulls guard Zach Lavine, but not the trade kind
Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals-clinching shoes to be auctioned off
NBA extends draft to two-day format
Bulls give one away against visiting Raptors
With Patrick Williams out, Julian Phillips gets opportunity
Former Bull Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
The Latest
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
Judge halts all proceedings before Chicago Police Board after City Council again delays vote on what cases can be heard in private
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Johnson’s allies used a parliamentary maneuver to push back a vote on whether cops facing dismissal or suspensions over one year can choose to have their cases heard by an arbitrator instead of the police board.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Journalists and supporters protest the hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s then pending takeover of Tribune Publishing in 2021. Unionized employees at the Chicago Tribune and six other papers owned by Alden plan to walk off the job Thursday to demand fair wages and continued 401(k) match benefits.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Business
Chicago Tribune’s unionized newsroom staff to go on historic 24-hour strike Thursday: ‘Enough is enough’
Despite Chicago’s reputation as a two-fisted newspaper city, experts say it will mark the first time editorial employees have walked out at one of the city’s major daily papers. “There’s never been a newspaper strike in Chicago,” said Rob Warden, a longtime award-winning journalist. “It’s never happened.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling (center) speaks as Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (left) and Mayor Brandon Johnson listen during a news conference in October. Snelling said Wednesday that three Senn High School students were targeted in the shooting near the school.
Crime
Latest shooting kills one CPS student, wounds two others in Edgewater: ‘It has to end, the harm and the chaos’
It’s the second fatal shooting targeting CPS students in less than a week, coming after two boys were gunned down near a Loop charter school. Mayor Brandon Johnson vows city support for students, victims and their families.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
News coming soon on Bulls guard Zach Lavine, but not the trade kind
LaVine headlines a growing list of injured Bulls, and while the two-time All-Star was scheduled to have his right foot issue re-evaluated later this week, there’s still very little clarity on a return timetable.
By Joe Cowley
 
Supporters cheer after a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza passes the City Council on Jan. 31, 2024.
City Hall
Chicago City Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution as Johnson casts tie-breaking vote
After a meeting interrupted by protests that caused a one-hour delay, the mayor delivered the 24-23 vote by lobbying fence-sitting alderpersons, then voting to break the 23-23 deadlock.
By Fran Spielman and Sophie Sherry
 