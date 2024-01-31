Coby White scores a season-high 35, but help might not be on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Billy Donovan sounded like he was preparing for the inevitable on Wednesday.

While the Bulls coach has not been in the meetings his front office has currently been having back in Chicago, Donovan does have frequent conversations with executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

With the NBA trade deadline now eight days away, Donovan sounded like there wasn’t much to discuss.

That would be in sync with several sources outside the organization that didn’t foresee much activity from the Bulls.

Andre Drummond continued to be the most realistic piece moved for now, but don’t expect a big return.

A scenario that doesn’t exactly scream improvement for a team that was now 23-26 even after the 117-110 win over the Hornets.

“The injury part has been really unfortunate for us,” Donovan said, when asked about making a deal just to get more available bodies onto the roster. “Zach (LaVine) has played half the year, Patrick (Williams) being setback with his injury, Torrey (Craig) was out significant time, Dalen (Terry) going down (Tuesday) night … the biggest thing for me – and I’ll use a guy like Alex Caruso as an example – you can bring in guys that have a really winning make-up, that impact winning. Alex is a guy I’m using as an example, like everyone sees him, how he impacts it. To me it’s not just bringing bodies in but are you bringing in guys that want to or have that kind of mentality, that understand, respect what goes into winning, and how to impact winning. That’s when you get growth into the group.”

That’s why Donovan had no plans to go to his front office and ask them for help with a deal.

“I wouldn’t be like, ‘Hey, let’s just fill bodies,’ because you can end up doing that and the dynamics of your team might not be the same,” Donovan said. “That’s what’s important to me.”

Winning is important too, and that’s where this team continues to battle with inconsistencies.

Case in point after Tuesday’s dismal home loss to Toronto? The second quarter against Charlotte in which the Bulls turned the ball over five teams, leading to 12 points by the home team off those miscues.

“I think we try and do too much, try and move too quick,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said of the lack of ball security against the Hornets. “Premeditate a lot of our passes rather than reading it. We speed ourselves up, instead of just making the easy play. We try to be too unselfish at times rather than making the easy play.”

Thank goodness for Coby White .

Yes, the Carolina native finished the game with a season-high 35 points, but it was when he got the points that turned the game around.

Trailing by seven with 46 seconds left in the first half, White drew the foul and made two free throws and then was fouled from three just before the first-half horn, making three more free throws to cut the deficit to two going into the locker room.

With the game tied going into the final quarter, it was White yet again, as the point guard was masterful playing all 12 minutes of the quarter and scoring 10 points, handing out three assists and grabbing three rebounds.

Donovan called White’s performance a product of being disappointed with the loss to Toronto 24 hours earlier. White simply called it flipping the aggressiveness.

“The biggest thing is winning and losing, and the loss (to the Raptors) kind of ticked me off because down this stretch it was a winnable game for us,” White said. “I attack every game the same but obviously I wanted to come out (Wednesday) and be a lot more aggressive.”

