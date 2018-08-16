$10M in settlements from ride-hailing giants to support mentoring programs

To settle allegations that they performed inadequate backgroup checks, Uber, Lyft and Via will pay the city millions. | AP file photo

More than $10 million in legal settlements from ride-sharing giants Uber, Lyft and Via will be used to bolster mentoring programs for young people at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of violence.

The three companies made those payments to settle the city’s claim that they violated the city’s ride-hailing ordinance by performing driver background checks that did not meet city standards.

“Uber, Lyft and Via recognized that an error was made and took immediate steps to ensure public safety by making changes to ensure compliance,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel, whose brother is an Uber investor, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“The settlement will allow us to promote public safety by allowing for us to expand violence prevention initiatives.”

Emanuel’s 2018 budget raised ride-hailing fees by 15 cents a ride this year, and they will go up another nickel next year; the money raised will bankroll CTA capital improvements, including the new cameras.

Some aldermen want Chicago to follow New York City’s lead by freezing new ride-hailing licenses and establishing a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers.

Emanuel has argued that he’s already found the right balance. Thursday’s settlement offers more evidence to support that argument.

Already, Emanuel claims to have surpassed his goal of offering what he calls “universal mentoring” for 8th, 9th and 10th grade students and opened enrollment to 7th graders with a $13 million contribution from the city and $12 million from private donors.

The $10.4 million in settlement funds will “extend the life” of that program and “expand its reach,” according to City Hall.

The mentoring program involves 60 community-based organizations in 22 Chicago neighborhoods plagued by gang violence.