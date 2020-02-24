 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Coronavirus spread blamed for sharp drop in global markets

The rapid spread of the virus to other countries is raising anxiety about the threat the outbreak poses to the global economy.

By Associated Press
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Markets are down across Europe and Asia, while futures for U.S. benchmarks have also dropped sharply.
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Markets are down across Europe and Asia, while futures for U.S. benchmarks have also dropped sharply.
AP

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Monday, following a broad sell-off in overseas markets, as a surge in virus cases and a worrisome spread of the disease outside the epicenter in China sent investors running for safety.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 840 points, or 2.9%, to 28,146 and gave up all of its gains for the year. The S&P 500 index skidded 2.7% and gave up most of its gains for 2020. The Nasdaq fell 3.2%.

More than 79,000 people worldwide have been infected by the new coronavirus. China, where the virus originated, still has the majority of cases and deaths. But, the rapid spread to other countries is raising anxiety about the threat the outbreak poses to the global economy.

South Korea is now on its highest alert for infectious diseases after cases there spiked. Italy reported a sharp rise in cases and a dozen towns in the northern part of that country are under quarantine. The nation now has the biggest outbreak in Europe, prompting officials to cancel Venice’s famed Carnival, along with soccer matches and other public gatherings.

Germany’s DAX slid 4% and Italy’s benchmark index dropped 5.6%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 3.8% and markets in Asia fell broadly.

Investors looking for safe harbors bid up prices for U.S. government bonds and gold. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell sharply, to 1.38% from 1.47% late Friday. Gold prices jumped 1.8%.

“Stock markets around the world are beginning to price in what bond markets have been telling us for weeks – that global growth is likely to be impacted in a meaningful way due to fears of the coronavirus,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

The viral outbreak threatens to crimp global economic growth and hurt profits and revenue for a wide range of businesses. Companies from technology giant Apple to athletic gear maker Nike have already warned about a hit to their bottom lines. Airlines and other companies that depend on travelers are facing pain from cancelled plans and shuttered locations.

Crude oil prices plunged 4.6%. Aside from air travel, the virus poses an economic threat to global shipping.

Technology companies were among the worst hit by the sell-off. Apple, which depends on China for a lot of business, slid 3.6%. Microsoft slumped 3.2%.

Banks were also big losers. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.7% and Bank of America fell 3.9%.

Utilities and real estate companies held up better than most sectors. Investors tend to favor those industries, which carry high dividends and hold up relatively well during period of turmoil, when they’re feeling fearful.

Gilead Sciences rose 3.7% and was among the few bright spots in the markets. The biotechnology company is testing a potential drug to treat the new coronavirus. Bleach-maker Clorox was also a standout, rising 1.6%.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Fall coffee drink recipes you can make at home — and skip Starbucks

From the classic PSL to the newer apple and brown sugar-flavored macchiato, give these copycat recipes a try.

By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA TODAY

MacArthur Foundation fellowship recipients include two Black women who say Chicago shaped their work

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Jacqueline Stewart are among 25 winners of the no-strings-attached $625,000 MacArthur Foundation "genius grants," announced Tuesday.

By Jason Beeferman

White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

The Astros are the likely opponent for the AL Division Series.

By Sun-Times staff

Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

Jarrod Ramos killed Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.

By Associated Press

‘Love Actually’ stage musical parody headed to Chicago

The off-Broadway hit will be presented at the Apollo Theater starting Nov. 17.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

8-year-old boy shot to death in front of Markham home by gunman aiming for his older brother, officials say

"The school year just started and now classmates have to mourn," said city administrator Derrick Champion.

By Sun-Times Wire