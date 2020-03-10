American, Delta cut flight schedules due to coronavirus

Two more airlines Tuesday announced cuts in their flight schedules, especially for trans-Pacific trips, to deal with reduced travel demand because of the coronavirus.

American Airlines said it would lower its international capacity by 10% through the summer travel period, including a 55% cut in trans-Pacific capacity. It said it would cut domestic capacity in April by 7.5%.

The moves include suspending service between mainland China and Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles through the summer. Flights between Los Angeles and Hong Kong also will be suspended. A less stringent suspension will be in effect between Dallas-Fort Worth and Hong Kong, with some flights due to resume in July.

American also said it will extend a service suspension between Chicago and Milan through early summer. But it said it will add seasonal service between Chicago and Honolulu this summer.

Delta Air Lines said it is reducing international capacity between 20% and 25% and domestic capacity between 10% and 15%, with continued adjustments as needed. Among the cuts is a 65% slash in trans-Pacific travel.

It also announced cost reductions, including a hiring freeze, voluntary leave options and a deferral of $500 million of capital expenses.

Last week, United Airlines detailed similar reductions in flights and expenses.