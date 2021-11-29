Allstate to sell Northbrook site to warehouse builder

Allstate said Monday it is selling most of its sprawling headquarters campus in Northbrook for $232 million, a deal that stems from changing work patterns and the insurance giant’s desire to cut expenses.

But the sale could lead to a land-use fight in the northern suburbs. The buyer is Dermody Properties, a Reno, Nevada-based developer of warehouses. Chicago-area communities have organized to oppose new distribution sites that they believe will create congestion, noise and pollution.

The sale agreement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the contingencies include whether the buyer gets local approval to redevelop the property. A Dermody executive was not immediately available for comment.

Allstate said in a news release that the sale is expected to close in 2022. “Allstate is selling the property as employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home. The company plans to keep a significant presence in the Chicago area, including its existing office space in downtown Chicago,” the company said.

The company also said the sale will reduce its real estate expenses and help it transform into “a low-cost insurer with broad distribution.”

The SEC filing said the property at 2775 Sanders Road consists of 232 acres. It has a Northbrook mailing address but appears from the village’s online map to be in unincorporated Cook County. Allstate said it has about 2 million square feet of offices there in several buildings.

Home and auto insurers, flush with premium income, used to like real estate as an investment and favored large offices. But Allstate has been pressured by low-cost operators, making its landscaped campus a luxury.

With the onset of the pandemic, Allstate reported that 95% of its employees are working from home anyway.

Allstate did not immediately specify what portion of the site would be excluded from the sale.

The property is between Interstate 294 and a forest preserve. Dermody can be expected to argue that any warehouse development would have minimal impact on residents, because trucks would have quick access to the Tri-State Tollway.

A Northbrook official could not be reached. Glenview residents also might weigh in on any development, as the site is just outside that town’s boundaries.