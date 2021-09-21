Guinness taps Chicago to be site of 2nd U.S. beer house

The bottle is out of the six pack.

Guinness tapped Fulton Market to be the home of its second U.S. brewery.

The iconic Irish brewer is expected to open a beer house and brewery in the Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal Building, located at 375 N. Morgan St., Crain’s Chicago Business reported Tuesday. The property is owned by Chicago developer Fred Latsko, who reportedly hopes to develop a 33-story office building on the vacant western edge of the property.

Latsko couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

This will be the second Guinness tap house opened in the U.S. in three years. The Irish stout beermaker made its return to North America for the first time in more than 60 years, establishing a brewery in Halethorpe, Maryland.

Guinness initially opened its first brewery on U.S. soil believing American soldiers who served in Europe during World War II would have a craving for the taste of stout. But that beer house closed in 1954 due to lack of demand, according to NPR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.