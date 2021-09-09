 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

United says unvaccinated employees face unpaid leave, termination

Chicago-based United has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S. airlines.

By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
United Airlines employees work at ticket counters in Terminal 1 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, on Oct. 14, 2020. AP file

United Airlines says that more than half its employees who weren’t vaccinated last month have gotten their shots since the company announced that vaccines would be required.

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated. United said Wednesday, however, that employees whose bids for exemptions based on medical reasons or religious beliefs are denied will get five more weeks to get vaccinated.

After that, the airline said, they will face termination or unpaid leave.

Kirk Limacher, United’s vice president of human resources, made the statement about vaccinations Wednesday in memos to employees that spell out how United will handle requests for exemptions.

United declined to say exactly how many employees have recently been vaccinated, what percentage of the workforce is now vaccinated, or how many workers requested an exemption. The airline said it will have enough workers to operate its schedule this fall and into the holidays.

The airline said that in most cases, employees who refuse to get vaccinated won’t be allowed into the workplace starting Oct. 2.

United says requests for medical exemptions will be judged by medical staffers including nurses, while requests for waivers based on religious beliefs will be handled by personnel-office employees.

The process for handling workers whose exemptions are approved will vary slightly depending on the employee’s job.

Workers who routinely come in contact with passengers, such as flight attendants, gate agents and pilots, and whose exemptions are approved will face indefinite unpaid leave starting Oct. 2. They won’t be allowed back on the job until the pandemic “meaningfully recedes,” according to one of the memos.

Employees who rarely deal with passengers — examples include baggage handlers and mechanics — and whose exemptions are approved will also be put on leave, but only until the airline comes up with a plan for weekly testing and mandatory mask-wearing for them.

Headquarters employees whose exemptions are approved will be placed on leave until United decides on safety measures, including whether the person needs to come into the office.

In explaining the rules to employees, United cites statistics on the state of the pandemic in the U.S., where new infections are at their highest level since March and “likely to rise into the fall as more people are hospitalized.” Most of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among unvaccinated people, the memos said.

Chicago-based United has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S. airlines. Delta Air Lines says it will levy a $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees who are covered by the company’s health plan. Others including American Airlines say they will cut off paid leave for unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19.

Next Up In News

The Latest

8 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A 29-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot during two armed robberies within minutes and blocks of each other in River North

The attacks occurred less than a day after a police commander promised more weekend patrols to stem a spike in crime in the downtown neighborhood.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Parents consider letting addict move back in after rehab

In the past their son has relapsed, stolen from them and broken promises about helping out in the house, but he swears this time he’s taking his recovery seriously.

By Abigail Van Buren

Historic treasures offer journey back in time at Claude Barnett, Etta Moten Barnett estate sale

With such a treasure trove of history in the Chicago estate of Associated Negro Press founder Claude A. Barnett and his legendary actress/socialite wife Etta Moten Barnett, Estate Sale Goddess proprietors Lynne and Ty McDaniel knew it was a matter of time before museums swooped in. A fourth of the collection is now headed to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

‘Kate’: Winstead slays in the year’s third over-the-top female assassin movie

With hours to live, the killer takes on a sidekick and pursues revenge in stylish action thriller.

By Richard Roeper

16-year-old boy grazed by gunfire in Gresham

The teen boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

By Sun-Times Wire