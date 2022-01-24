 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off

Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week.

Damian A. Troise and Alex Veiga
a sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange.
Stocks on Monday extended their three-week decline on Wall Street and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to close in what the market considers a correction.
NEW YORK — Stocks recovered from big early losses Monday as investors jumped in before the closing bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung 1,217 points and closed up 0.3% after dropping 1,000 points as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Benchmark indexes flirted with near 4-month lows as the market readies for the Fed to raise interest rates to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.

Retailers notched some of the biggest gains: Gap jumped nearly 8%.

