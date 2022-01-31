$61 million in donations help complete Sun-Times sale to WBEZ parent

Backed by $61 million from foundations and individuals, the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday became part of the parent company of public radio station WBEZ in a venture setting out to strengthen local journalism despite steep losses in traditional revenue sources.

With the closing of the noncash sale of the Sun-Times to Chicago Public Media, the newspaper becomes a nonprofit for the first time in its history. Executives said the philanthropy is pledged over five years and will help the Sun-Times broaden its reporting, expand digitally and maintain its print product.

Chicago Public Media said it will continue raising other funds to ensure sustainable financing for the Sun-Times. It said WBEZ, which is 60% listener-supported, will continue to rely on community funding for its news operations.

Major supporters of the deal include current Sun-Times investor Michael Sacks, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Pritzker Traubert Foundation. But in announcing the deal’s closing, the Sun-Times and Chicago Public Media disclosed more organizations and individuals committing funds.

“The response from the philanthropic community has been tremendous, and we are deeply indebted to this community of donors leading the way to invest in and protect journalism in Chicago,” Matt Moog, CEO of Chicago Public Media, said in a news release. “With their support, our talented team will tell the stories that matter and serve more people than ever before with human-centered, solutions-oriented journalism. We aim to connect Chicagoans more deeply to each other, to their communities, and to the issues and solutions that shape their lives.”

Sacks thanked past and incoming investors in the Sun-Times for securing its future. “Together, we have created a model for sustaining local journalism which we know is vital,” he said.

The sale, plans for which were announced in September, creates one of the largest nonprofit news organizations in the country. Together, the Sun-Times and WBEZ will reach more than 2 million people a week and their content can be shared across various platforms, executives said.

Additional donors disclosed Monday were Builders Initiative, Chicago Community Trust, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, The Joyce Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Mansueto Foundation, Robin Steans and Leonard Gail, and an anonymous donor.

Some supporters issued statements attesting to their aim of sustaining journalism as a vital source of local information and a bulwark for society. John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation, said the “collaboration can serve as a national model for addressing the financial crisis in the news industry at a time when our democracy needs it most.”

“We are excited about what lies ahead for this unique model of nonprofit news and raising the bar for supporting, preserving and strengthening local journalism,” said Nykia Wright, CEO of the Sun-Times. “This day would not have been possible without the perseverance and commitment of the Chicago Sun-Times’ staff and our board, and tomorrow would not be possible without the support of our funders whose generosity will secure a very bright future for this team. For that, I am forever grateful.”

Wright will report to Moog in the new corporate structure. A five-member board including Moog — but separate from the governing board of Chicago Public Media — will oversee the Sun-Times.

As a nonprofit, the paper will no longer be able to endorse political candidates, but executives said coverage and investigations of politicians will go on as usual. Both the Sun-Times and WBEZ are conducting searches for executive editors to lead their newsrooms.

Across the country, many newspapers have closed or barely have a presence in their communities as advertising and readership have moved elsewhere. Some, such as the Chicago Tribune, are now owned by hedge funds that have slashed staffs.