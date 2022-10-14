The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Jewel, Mariano’s parent companies announce $20 billion merger

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocers, have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and others that have stepped into the grocery business.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 Updated  
SHARE Jewel, Mariano’s parent companies announce $20 billion merger
The Jewel Osco store at 424 W Division St.

Kroger and Albertsons, the parent of Jewel Osco, have agreed to a $20 billion merger.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Mariano’s, Ralphs, and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Jewel Osco, Safeway and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.

The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation. If approved, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

Together, the stores would control around 13% of the U.S. grocery market, assuming the sale or closure of around 400 stores for antitrust reasons, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.

Still, that is a distant second to Walmart’s 22% share. Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017, is also a growing player in the space, with 3% share. Warehouse store Costco controls 6%.

Goldman said a stronger combined company could possibly help tame food price inflation, since it would have more power to reject food producers’ price increases.

Kroger said would reinvest approximately $500 million into price reductions, and spend $1.3 billion updating Albertsons stores and $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits.

But critics questioned a merger at a time of high food price inflation. Food prices rose 13% in September compared with last year, according to U.S. data released Thursday.

“A Kroger-Albertsons deal would squeeze consumers already struggling to afford food, crush workers fighting for fair wages and destroy independent, community stores,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit that supports stronger corporate accountability and antitrust measures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In News
10 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Thursday
Man stabbed and robbed at Red Line station in Lake View
Driver dies after crashing into tree on South Side
Using quantum data to create an unhackable Internet: ‘We’re getting close,’ University of Chicago expert leading project says
Convicted ‘Starved Rock killer’s’ lawyer: Family member might have arranged for Chicago Outfit to kill 3 women in 1960
City Hall OK’d South Side diner for Taste of Chicago despite years of unpaid city bills, taxes
The Latest
1433275632.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks expand hockey analytics department with new hirings
As promised by general manager Kyle Davidson, the Hawks have significantly increased their analytics investment, hiring five new staffers — including two who previously helped build the Cubs’ analytics system.
By Ben Pope
 
Two men were critically hurt in a shooting April 26, 2021 in Lawndale.
Crime
10 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Thursday
A man, 22, was killed during a home invasion about 2 a.m. in South Shore.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A CTA Red Line train, at the Garfield stop, in 2012.
Crime
Man stabbed and robbed at Red Line station in Lake View
The man, 25, suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head. He was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Teens arrested after manhunt in Wilmington.
Chicago
Driver dies after crashing into tree on South Side
The 25-year-old was ejected from his car early Friday in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son lives at home, seldom works and wastes his money
Parent losing patience with lazy man who whiles away the days playing phone games in bed.
By Abigail Van Buren
 