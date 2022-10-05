The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Tyson moving 500 Chicago, Downers Grove employees to Arkansas HQ

“There are no layoffs associated with this announcement,” a Tyson spokesman said. “We will be offering relocation assistance and severance will be determined on an individual basis for those who choose not to relocate.”

By  Mitch Dudek
   
Tyson announced Wednesday that its corporate employees in Chicago and Downers Grove will be moving to the company’s world headquarters in Arkansas.

Tyson Foods plans to move about 500 corporate employees from offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to the company’s world headquarters in Arkansas beginning early next year.

The meatprocessing company also plans to transfer an additional 500 employees to Springdale, Arkansas, from an office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson said Wednesday.

“All impacted team members will be given the option to relocate to Springdale and northwest Arkansas,” Burleson said.

The phased relocation of employees will begin in early 2023.

“There are no layoffs associated with this announcement,” he said. “We will be offering relocation assistance and severance will be determined on an individual basis for those who choose not to relocate.”

Tyson added Chicago to its portfolio in 2014 when it acquired Hillshire Brands. The company’s Chicago office is at 400 S. Jefferson St.

It also has a research and development facility in Downers Grove.

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value,” President and CEODonnie King said in a statement issued by the company Wednesday.

Tyson plans a state-of-the-art overhaul to its Arkansas headquarters.

“The multiyear project, the details of which will be rolled out over the next several months, will include a number of features to enable connectivity, collaboration, and innovation through sustainable and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology,” Burleson said.

