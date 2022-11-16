Lincoln Park Zoo’s new lion habitat wins Chicago Innovation Award for development and features

From the roar of a lion to the roar of a crowd.

The folks at the Lincoln Park Zoo who were behind the creation of a new cutting-edge lion habitat were honored Wednesday with a Chicago Innovation Award.

“To be receiving an award alongside other winners like startup companies and other for profit companies, this feels like just a great recognition for the Lincoln Park Zoo,” said Maureen Leahy, who works as vice president of animal care and horticulture and helped design the Pepper Family Wildlife Center’s lion exhibit.

The exhibit, which opened in the fall of the 2021, features temperature-regulated rock formations, zip lines and pulleys that deliver meals in a way that allows for stalking and hunting behavior, climbable trees that were sustainably harvested and an enclosure that allows visitors a nearly nose-to-nose experience.

Caleb Shirrell looks at the Pepper Family Wildlife Center at Lincoln Park Zoo when the new habitat opened in October 2021. Mark Capapas/Sun-Times file

The award honors the zoo’s “state-of-the-art, data-driven lion habitat enhanced for natural wildlife behaviors and improved customer engagement.”

Staff at Lincoln Park Zoo developed an app called “ZooMonitor” that allows volunteers to chart animal behavior by observing and entering data into a tablet that’s used to analyze trends and preferences.

“Compared to the previous habitat, the space use is just amazing,” Leahy said. “They are using every nook and cranny and feature, which is an incredibly wonderful feeling.”

Four years of data collection and two years of design preceded construction, which ran through the pandemic.

A lion rests upon a temperature regulated rock at the Lincoln Park Zoo’s lion habitat that opened in the fall of 2021. Mark Capapas/Sun-Times file

Folks from the zoo will be feted at the 21st Chicago Innovation Awards alongside other Chicago companies such as Pluie, which was selected for its patented UV-C light technology that sanitizes specially designed changing tables for public bathrooms.

A table for 10 was reserved for the Lincoln Park Zoo for the awards ceremony Wednesday at Morgan Manufacturing.

But Leahy noted there are dozens of names on a plaque near the lion exhibit that honors everyone at the zoo who had a hand in creating the exhibit.

“Lincoln Park Zoo is one of oldest, but really we’re one of the most modern and leading the way and redefining what it means to be a modern zoo,” Leahy said.

In all, 20 programs and products were recognized by Chicago Innovation, a group that seeks to empower the Chicago innovation ecosystem by educating, connecting and celebrating innovators.

