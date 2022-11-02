The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Newberry Library workers vote to unionize

By a 35-11 vote, the employees agreed to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

By  David Roeder
 Updated  
The Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Employees at Chicago’s Newberry Library have overwhelmingly voted to unionize, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said Wednesday.

The union said library employees voted 35-11 to affiliate with AFSCME’s Council 31. The National Labor Relations Board supervised the election.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for Council 31, said the bargaining unit will represent more than 60 workers, including conservators, librarians, library assistants, program coordinators and program assistants.

The employees went public with their organizing drive in August, citing concerns about wages, working conditions and “a lack of transparent decision-making” about issues such as layoffs during the pandemic.

The Newberry, 60 W. Walton St., is an independent research library that has operated since 1887.

There was no immediate comment from the Newberry. In August, a spokesman said, “Although we prefer to work with our employees directly, should Newberry staff choose to join a union, we will work with them to continue to advance the values that are foundational to the Newberry’smission.”

AFSCME has been busy organizing workers at Chicago’s cultural institutions. It represents workers at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and is seeking to represent non-tenure-track faculty at the school. Lindall said the faculty will vote in an election by mail, with ballots due to the NLRB by Dec. 9.

Workers at the Field Museum also have announced an organizing campaign with AFSCME.

