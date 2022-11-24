The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Business Gage Park West Lawn

Over 50 businesses taking part in Southwest Side’s Small Business Saturday event

“You don’t have to go down to Michigan Avenue to shop, you can shop right here on the Southwest Side,” said Rodney Watt, director of development for the group organizing the event, now in its 10th year.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Over 50 businesses taking part in Southwest Side’s Small Business Saturday event
Monique Michelle Harris, owner of The Beauty Experience at 2438 W. 63rd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, stands inside her shop, Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Monique Michelle Harris, owner of The Beauty Experience at 2438 W. 63rd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, is taking part in her local Small Business Saturday event for the first time.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Small businesses on the Southwest Side are lighting a candle to help people find their way back to neighborhood businesses after Black Friday this weekend.

Over 50 small businesses in the neighborhoods of Clearing, West Lawn, Chicago Lawn and Gage Park are participating in the Greater Southwest Development Corporation’s Small Business Saturday event, an annual tradition to drive foot traffic to local businesses.

“You don’t have to go down to Michigan Avenue to shop, you can shop right here on the Southwest Side,” said Rodney Watt, the group’s director of development.

The tradition includes a gift for business owners to offer customers on the day. It’s a holiday candle this year, provided to the participating businesses by the development group.

The group founded the event 10 years ago to help spark traffic on the commercial corridors of 63rd Street between Cicero and Bell avenues and 59th Street between Homan and Oakley avenues.

Decades ago, business along these strips were thriving, Watt said. But they’ve seen a decline in recent decades and still suffer from the pandemic downturn. 

Today, there are considerably fewer active business licenses in the area than elsewhere in the city. For example, there are 411 active business licenses in Gage Park compared to the 1,099 active licenses on the Lower West Side or the 4,346 on the Near North Side, according to city data.

Monique Michelle Harris owns a spa and beauty salon at 2438 W. 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn. She estimates that only about 20% of the businesses that were on the block 10 years ago, when she started, are still open.

Business has been particularly slow since the pandemic, prompting her to participate in the event for the first time.

“Before COVID, I would have to be on Rollerblades to get to all the customers coming through the door,” she said.

The West Side native hopes the event reminds people of what’s already available to them.

“You don’t have to leave the neighborhood to get these services,” she said.

Nerissa Liggins, the owner of a clothing shop at 2733 W. 63rd St., at least can sell merchandise online.

The South Side native opened Queen’s Closet Plus Boutique, a shop offering women’s clothing sizes 1X to 3X, in February of 2020 and had barely set up the storefront shop before the pandemic happened.

Online sales help, but she hopes to see more folks come through the door.

“We’re hanging in there,” she said.

A complete list of participating businesses can be found on the group’s website

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides. David Struett is a Sun-Times staff reporter.

Next Up In News
2 boys die hours after being pulled from Palatine pond
Boy, 14, shot on Near West Side
Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it
2 dead, 11 injured in 8-car wrong-way crash on South Side
Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home
‘It means tradition and family.’ Valentine Boys & Girls Club hands out 500 Thanksgiving meals to families
The Latest
merlin_109757951.jpg
Sports
Bears notebook: Trestan Ebner ready for more work
The rookie running back was undaunted by modest production against the Falcons — eight yards on six carries. “I know if you look at the stats, you’ll be like, ‘This guy didn’t do anything.’ But if you turn on the film and watch, you’ll see there was something there.’
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Justin Fields from draft night in 2021.
Bears
How many teams, including Jets, regret bypassing Bears QB Justin Fields in draft?
Plenty of teams weren’t sold on Fields then, but they must be now. Unlike 2017, when they took Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall, it looks like the Bears are getting the last laugh on the 2021 draft.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_109762057.jpg
Sports
Justin Fields limited, but still could start vs. Jets
The Bears quarterback is trying to play through a separated left shoulder, with back-up Trevor Siemian ready to start if he can’t go. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said the uncertainty is not a problem. “If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he’s not.”
By Mark Potash
 
Shoppers on North Michigan Avenue in 2021.
For shoppers, the big event goes well beyond Black Friday
Experts say more people started holiday shopping weeks ago, with many taking advantage of early-bird discounts.
By David Roeder
 
Patrick Kane celebrates his goal Sunday against the Penguins.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane still ‘happy to be playing hockey,’ even as Blackhawks struggle
Kane raved earlier this season about how much happier and healthier the Hawks’ collective mood was this season. That has waned somewhat — but not disappeared — as wins have become scarcer.
By Ben Pope
 